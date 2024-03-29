Imran Khan and GF Lekha Washington rent Karan Johar’s three-storey apartment in Bandra? Here’s what we know

Imran Khan is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. His rumors of dating Lekha Washington had been rife for quite some time. Putting a full stop to all the speculations, it was earlier this month; that he had confirmed his relationship with Lekha and revealed that he had been divorced from his wife, Avantika Malik since February 2019. Now, recently, a report has surfaced that suggests the lovebirds have rented Karan Johar’s apartment in Bandra.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington rent Karan Johar's Bandra apartment

According to a report published in Money Control.com, Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington have rented a home in Mumbai at a whopping rent of Rs 9 lakh per month. The couple leased the apartment in Bandra from renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. The actor was previously residing in his bungalow at Pali Hill, Bandra.

The report further suggests that Bandra's apartment is a sea-facing home located next to a building where his uncle and superstar Aamir Khan had previously rented an apartment. The actor-couple will now stay at the three-story apartment at Clefepete on Tony Carter Road. It has also been claimed that in the documents sourced by the real estate database platform Zapkey, the rental deal was registered on March 20, 2024, and tenured for three years.

It is worth mentioning that Bandra is a posh area in Mumbai that remains the top choice for celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, John Abraham, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar among others.

When Imran Khan opened up on his relationship with Lekha Washington

Earlier this month, in an interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan admitted being very protective of his privacy. He spilled beans on his personal life as he confirmed his relationship with Lekha. “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019,” he had said.

He went on to divulge that his love story with Lekha began during lockdown. Lading out the timeline of his romance, the actor had mentioned, “Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported.”

Imran Khan is expected to make a comeback with an OTT series helmed by Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala.

