Imran Khan yet again opens up on his mental health struggles: ‘I started my analysis in 2017’

Imran Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Though he has been away from acting for quite some time, his fans’ love for him has not dwindled all these years. It was last year that, taking to his Instagram handle, he talked about his mental health struggle and admitted that he had attempted self-harm before.

In a recent interview, the actor yet again talked about his struggles and decision to quit Bollywood in 2015 after Katti Batti.

Imran Khan on leaving Bollywood while struggling with mental health battles

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan opened up on his decision to leave Bollywood in 2015 after Katti Batti. While many believed that his decision was motivated by a string of failed films at the box office, the actor rather shared that he delved into his struggles at an emotional level. Recalling the times, the actor shared that he ‘simply couldn’t be bothered to invest the time, energy and effort required to stay in this profession’.

He continued by sharing that he couldn’t go out to party and socialize with people only in the hope of getting an offer of a film. “I felt damaged on the inside, and I wanted to fix that. If you pull a hamstring, you go to the physiotherapist. You don’t feel good mentally? Seek therapy,” he remarked.

Advertisement

During the interview, he revealed keeping his appointments with his therapist four times a week for the past seven years. Calling it the ‘defining decision’ of his life, the actor explained, “If you speak to someone who has given up an addiction or gone off alcohol, they could tell you the exact number of days they’ve been sober. It’s the same for me with my mental health. It’s been 2,500 days since I started my analysis on March 13, 2017.”

Imran Khan on making his comeback in the industry

The actor has been away from Bollywood since 2015, and fans are eagerly excited to see Imran making his comeback in the industry. The actor who is reading scripts and actively working on his comeback expresses no hopes of joining the rat race.

According to him, in his twenties, he turned towards the stories of young men, but now he abstains from those quintessential roles and wants to ‘play characters that are truthful’ to where he is actually in life.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan reveals he’s divorced from Avantika Malik since 2019; confirms relationship with Lekha Washington