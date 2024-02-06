Will there be a Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel? Imran Khan’s response will break your heart

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is a film that has a dedicated fanbase and continues to resonate with audiences today. Even after 16 years since its release, the movie starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza remains timeless. Fans are eagerly waiting for a sequel to find out what happened to Jai and Aditi. Recently, Imran, who has been away from the silver screen, appears to be making a comeback and this has sparked hope among fans for a sequel. However, in a recent interview, the actor seems to have dashed these hopes.

Imran Khan opens up on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel

Talking to Vogue India, Imran Khan revealed that Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was the story of so many people. He added, “But for my part, it was the journey of Jai from boyhood to manhood. It is the story of two young people growing up, understanding what they seek in a partner, and finding their way to love. It culminates so nicely that I don’t know what additional emotional growth you could have for these characters.”

Imran Khan reveals a fun story from the sets of Jane Tu Ya Jane Na

Talking about a funny incident, Imran Khan opens up about the scene where they all gather for the funeral of Aditi’s (Genelia D’souza) cat. He says that when he crouches to give his eulogy in the scene, his knees make this cracking sound. He further adds that the makers did not edit that out and if we turn on the volume in that scene now we can hear it. He then concludes, “It’s gotten worse with age. Do yoga, kids.”

Imran Khan on ending his eight-year-long sabbatical

Last year in December, Imran Khan attended an event in Mumbai where fans were all cheering him up. Apart from the love of his fans, what remained constant was a question about the comeback. In response to this, the actor stated that he doesn’t have a clear answer to it. However, he has been reading scripts and having creative conversations with filmmakers. “So, Hopefully, next year,” he said.

