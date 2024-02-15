Imran Khan’s co-star Manjari Fadnnis says she misses seeing him on screen, quips 'He’s ready to come back’

Bollywood's heartthrob Imran Khan walked in the footsteps of his uncle, Aamir Khan, and stepped into the Indian film industry to become an acclaimed actor. He worked as a child artist in movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar before making his acting debut as a lead actor in the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

The coming-of-age rom-com also starred Manjari Fadnnis, marking her third Hindi film. Recently, the actress expressed her eagerness to watch her co-star on the big screen again after he has been away from the industry for a while now.

Manjari Fadnnis says Imran Khan is ready to make a comeback

A while ago, actress Manjari Fadnnis was in a conversation with a publication wherein she spoke about her Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na co-actor Imran Khan. Asserting that she misses watching him on the big screen, the actress divulged, "I really miss seeing him on screen. In fact, abhi mai mili thi Imran se, last month. (I met Imran last month.) I just met him, and he's looking good."

The Grand Masti actress further added, "I think he's ready to come back. I think he should come back really, really soon, and Jane Tu Ya Jane Na always comes with beautiful memories. It was just the beginning of my career, and I absolutely love that team."

Imran Khan reveals why he decided to stay away from acting

Khan was last seen in the movie Katti Batti back in 2015, after which he directed a short film, Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. Revealing why he decided to quit acting, the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola actor told Vogue India that he hit a low in 2016 where he felt broken inside. "Luckily, I was working in an industry that had rewarded me financially, so by the time I was 30, I didn't have to worry about money. At that point, it wasn't my career because I wasn't excited by it enough to want to work hard for it," he shared.

Imran added that he decided it was no longer his job to be an actor. "Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter," the actor concluded.

