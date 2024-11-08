Imran Khan to make a comeback with Break Ke Baad creator Danish Aslam? Director says ‘We will very happily announce…’

Break Ke Baad, starring Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone, remains one of the most beloved films to date. Amid numerous reports about Khan’s anticipated comeback, the rom-com's director Danish Aslam, in a recent interview, spoke about his close friend Imran Khan and confirmed that they are working on a new collaboration. Aslam added, "We will happily announce it to the world once things are locked."

In an interview with India Today Digital, Danish Aslam hinted at a potential collaboration with Imran Khan but noted that he couldn’t reveal much at the moment. Aslam shared that there has been media speculation around the project.

He further said, "Some of it is true, some of it is not. Unfortunately, it is a project which is still a work-in-progress. So the moment things are locked and fall into place, we will very happily announce it to the world. But, all I can say is that I'm working with Imran Khan on something."

Danish also talked about his directorial debut Break Ke Baad while discussing romantic comedies. The 2010 film, featuring Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone, may not have been a box-office hit initially but it gained appreciation in the years that followed.

While talking about rom-coms and the genre's revival, Aslam confirmed his upcoming project with Imran Khan. The duo share a close friendship, and it was through conversations with Khan that Aslam recognized a demand for classic rom-coms.

Aslam explained that over the past three years, both he and Imran have received messages from fans, now in their 20s and 30s who fondly remember the straightforward romantic comedies of their youth and wonder why that genre has faded.

He pointed out that current rom-coms often include social messages or are large-scale action films with a masculine tone, leaving little space for traditional rom-coms. Aslam believes there is a strong niche market for this genre, with audiences actively seeking that type of content.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is all set with his next project. Titled Khawabon Ka Jhamela, the film starring Sayani Gupta and Prateik Babbar is streaming on JioCinema from November 8, 2024.

