Deepika Padukone amusingly shares mommy struggles 2 months after giving birth to daughter Dua and every mother will relate to it

Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the best phase of her motherhood after welcoming a baby girl with Ranveer Singh. The couple named her Dua Padukone Singh. Recently, the Singham Again actress amusingly shared her mommy struggles on her social media, which every new mom can relate to.

Ever since Deepika Padukone embarked on the journey of embracing motherhood, she has been consistent in sharing her emotions through relatable social media reels. Now, once again, today, on November 6, the actress shared an aww-so-cute reel featuring a newborn baby expressing his amusing point of view.

The quote on the post read, "Trying to keep myself awake here, because if I sleep…My mom will take a shower, eat, clean the house, and no more snuggles." Relating high time to it, the actress exclaimed, "True Story!"

Take a look

Notably, just a couple of days back, the actress had shared a similar reel that listed some of the things about a newborn that make her "heart burst." She also tagged her husband, Ranveer Singh, alongside.

The video highlighted eight adorable traits of babies, showcasing how they can grasp an entire finger, sleep with their mouths wide open, and stretch as they wake up. It also mentions their tendency to suck on anything when they're hungry, the cute scrunch of a newborn, their habit of sleeping with arms raised, how they curl up on their bellies, and their ability to snooze through just about anything.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their baby girl, a daughter, earlier this year on September 8, 2024. Nearly a month later, the couple announced her name to the world.

Advertisement

In the special post, the couple also shared her first glimpse and captioned the post expressing, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."

Take a look

On the work front, the couple recently shared the screen space in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn. The fifth installment in the cop universe also starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more in important roles.

The film is currently running in the theaters and receiving immense love from the fans.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor denies selfie to fan as she returns from family vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh; netizens react: WATCH