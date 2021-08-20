EXCLUSIVE: Sayani Gupta opens up on Kaali Peeli Tales and Four More Shots Please 3

Kaali Peeli Tales released today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sayani Gupta opened up on the anthology. The actress says that it’s difficult for her to say no to director Adeeb Rais. “He’s a very sweet boy, lovely energy. Also, two of my co-actors in the film are very dear friends - Bhuvan Arora and Priyanshu Painyuli. So it was a very nice and fun experience overall,” states Sayani. Her part in the anthology is called ‘Single Jhumka’, which she described as a simple relationship story.

“It’s a lovely new take on love, and my character’s name is Aashima,” says Sayani, adding that she can’t define love. “Love is omnipresent. It’s the only thing that keeps us going - you know love of different kinds. I guess that’s the only defined factor when it comes to humanity and nature. It’s the only hope,” she adds, further stating that an anthology is a perfect format for OTT platforms. “I mean it doesn’t need a theatrical release. It’s nice and sweet for people to watch it in their homes.”

Meanwhile, Sayani is also excited for the third season of Four More Shots Please! “I hope we can live up to the expectations, because the expectations are huge. It’s a new director, she is lovely. We have a new DOP Sanket too. We are very excited, but we are just hoping to finish the shoot now because it’s been tough with Covid. But it’s great fun to be back with the girls, and it’s like an absolute laughter ride on set,” Sayani signs off.

