Imran Khan reveals why he chose to do only romantic movies in his 20s: ‘I didn’t entirely feel I could relate to...'

Imran Khan, a prominent Bollywood actor, debuted with the hit film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008, quickly becoming a darling among audiences. Known for his charming boy-next-door personality, Imran starred in a string of successful romantic comedies, including I Hate Luv Storys. His performances in films like Break Ke Baad and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein further solidified his position as a relatable and engaging actor, especially in roles that explore the complexities of relationships and youthful aspirations. Now, the actor has revealed that he only starred in romantic movies because he couldn't entirely feel connected to action drama movies.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Imran mentioned that earlier in his career, he connected more with relationship stories. Following his successful debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran appeared in several romantic films, including Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and Gori Tere Pyar Mein. He explained that in his 20s, he felt more aligned with romantic narratives about young people finding their way in life. He also consciously chose to work with first-time filmmakers because they shared a similar vibe and language. "I didn’t entirely feel I could relate to the action-drama cinema," Imran added.

During a recent conversation with India Today, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor was asked whether the constant comparisons and competitive spirit with Ranbir Kapoor ever troubled him. In response, he quickly mentioned that he never subscribed to that aspect of it.

He went on to express that it was unfortunate and often left a very unpleasant aftertaste because he never viewed it that way, and from his conversations with Ranbir at the time, neither did he. Imran recalled that Ranbir took his craft seriously, was a cinephile, and was not interested in such rivalry.

He called it the kind of sensational content gossip magazines liked to discuss. However, since neither of they engaged in it, it didn’t affect their relationship. Imran further mentioned that whenever something unpleasant appeared in the media, they would reach out to each other to ensure everything was fine between them.

