Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat Case: Lawyer, whose phone was stolen by accused, filed complaint 'objecting' to actor's dialogue in 1994 movie Anjaam

The probe into the death threats against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced an old complaint involving the actor. During the investigation, it was discovered that the lawyer, whose stolen phone was used to make the threat, is currently under examination. He has now revealed that he previously voiced objections to Khan's dialogue-- referencing deer hunting in his 1994 film Anjaam.

PTI reported that a lawyer from Chhattisgarh was called in by Mumbai Police for questioning after his "stolen phone" was allegedly used to issue a death threat to the Jawan actor, along with a demand for Rs 50 lakh in extortion.

According to PTI, the man disclosed that he had previously lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police against the Anjaam actor over a dialogue in the film referencing deer hunting.

He reportedly explained that, as a native of Rajasthan with ties to the Bishnoi community, which holds the protection of deer as a religious duty, he found the remark 'offensive'.

"If a Muslim says something like this about deer, it is condemnable," he stated. He also claimed that the recent call made from his phone seemed deliberate, suggesting he believes it may be part of a conspiracy against him.

A senior Mumbai police official confirmed that Bandra police station had received a threatening call targeting Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by a Rs 50 lakh demand.

The Bandra police have registered a case against the caller under Sections 308 (4) (extortion with threats of death or serious harm) and 351 (3) (4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, it emerged that the lawyer, currently under scrutiny, had previously objected to Khan's dialogue in his 1994 film Anjaam.

Initial investigations showed that the threatening call was made using a phone number registered under the name Faizan. However, during questioning, he informed the police that he had lost his phone the previous week and filed a complaint at the Khamardih police station.

On the professional front, Khan's next appearance will be in Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. According to a report from Pinkvilla, filming for the movie is set to begin in January 2025.

