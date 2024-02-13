Valentine's Day 2024 Bollywood romantic movies to watch: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day 2024 is fast approaching. Hindi cinema has gifted us with a treasure trove of movies that evoke butterflies in our stomachs with their enchanting love stories and captivating romance. These iconic gems are celebrated not only for their compelling narratives but also for the mesmerizing chemistry between the actors.

This Valentine’s week, why not embark on a journey through a thoughtfully curated selection of some of the finest Bollywood romantic movies? These cinematic masterpieces promise to set the perfect mood for a date night with your partner, offering an unforgettable experience filled with love, passion, and timeless storytelling.

10 Best Bollywood romantic movies for your Valentine’s Day 2024 watchlist:

1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, one of the new Bollywood romantic movies, unfolds a captivating tale of two individuals with contrasting personalities and cultural backgrounds finding love in each other's company. Despite facing disapproval from their families, the determined duo embarks on a journey to win their hearts.

2. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis

Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Writer: Abbas Tyrewala

Year of release: 2008

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na traces the lives of best friends Jai and Aditi, who staunchly resist the idea of a romance between them. Yet, as they explore relationships with other people, they gradually come to the realization that their true feelings lie with each other.

3. Jab We Met (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Year of release: 2007

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Jab We Met, hailed as one of the best Bollywood romantic movies, Aditya, a despondent business tycoon seeking an escape from his heartbreak, impulsively boards a train. There, he encounters Geet, a vivacious Punjabi girl, whose infectious energy draws him into her whirlwind of adventures and reinvigorates his spirit.

4. Namastey London (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Writer: Suresh Nair, Ritesh Shah

Year of release: 2007

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In one of the top Bollywood romantic movies, Namastey London, Jasmeet's father arranges her marriage to Arjun during a trip to India against her wishes. However, upon their return to London, Jasmeet shocks everyone by revealing her desire to marry her boyfriend, Charlie.

5. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Veer-Zaara, celebrated as one of the most exquisite Bollywood romantic movies, is the story of Veer, an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara, the daughter of a prominent Pakistani politician. Veer finds himself imprisoned on unjust grounds, and more than two decades later, a determined young Pakistani lawyer takes up his case.

6. Hum Tum (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 22 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill

Director: Kunal Kohli

Writer: Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Anand

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Hum Tum chronicles the chance meeting of Karan and Rhea aboard a flight, where their initial encounter ends with mutual animosity. However, as fate intervenes and they cross paths repeatedly at various stages of their lives, their feelings and perceptions towards each other gradually evolve.

7. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2003

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Kal Ho Naa Ho, another masterpiece on the Bollywood romantic movies list, revolves around Naina, a reserved MBA student, who finds herself drawn to her charismatic new neighbor, Aman. Aman manages to uplift her troubled family with his infectious charm, but he harbors a huge secret.

8. Chalte Chalte (2003)

Running Time: 2 hours 47 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji

Director: Aziz Mirza

Writer: Aziz Mirza, Robin Bhatt, Pramod Sharma, Ashish Kariya, Rumi Jaffery

Year of release: 2003

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Chalte Chalte, Raj, a truck company owner, embarks on a journey to win the heart of Priya, a talented fashion designer, eventually leading to their marriage. However, their stark differences and conflicts drive a wedge between them, pushing their relationship to the brink of collapse.

9. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Running Time: 2 hours 57 min

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar

Year of release: 1998

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stands as a timeless gem among Bollywood romantic films, portraying the poignant journey of a girl who sets out to fulfill her mother's last wish by reuniting her father with his college best friend, who harbored unrequited love for him.

10. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Running Time: 3 hours 9 mins

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 1995

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, widely regarded as one of the best Bollywood romantic movies of all time, depicts the story of Raj and Simran, whose initial encounter during a European holiday didn't spark love at first sight. However, when Simran is summoned back to India for an arranged marriage, their lives take a dramatic turn.

