Amar Singh Chamkila: Ananya Panday reviews Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer; calls film ‘Beauty’

The movie Amar Singh Chamkila, which premiered on OTT last week, has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Viewers have been praising the storyline, Imtiaz Ali’s direction, and the acting performances of the leads, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, as well as the supporting cast.

Bollywood celebrities who have watched the film have also shared their heartfelt reviews. Ananya Panday joined in to reveal her thoughts on the movie.

Ananya Panday praises Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila

Today, Ananya Panday took to social media to express her appreciation for the recently released movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Sharing a poster of the film on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “BEAUTY!!!!!!” accompanied by a heart hands emoji. She also used the album’s song Ishq Mitaye as the audio in the background of her story.

Tagging the team behind the film, Ananya stated, "@imtiazaliofficial, @diljitdosanjh, @parineetichopra, @arrahman and the entire cast and crew,” lauding them with clapping hands and smiling face with heart eyes emojis.

Have a look at Ananya’s story!

When Rajkummar Rao showered praise on Amar Singh Chamkila

A few days ago, actor Rajkummar Rao also took to his Instagram Stories to share his review of the film. He stated, “#Chamkila is such a BRILLIANT film. Must watch.”

Commending Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, he expressed, “@diljitdosanjh Paji sirf Chamkila dikha, Diljit kahin nahi tha aapki performance mein. Rooh mein utar gaye aap (Paji only Chamkila was visible; there was no Diljit in your performance. You touched my soul). So inspiring. @parineetichopra Impeccable performance.”

Rajkummar also praised Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman, saying, "@imtiazaliofficial, Sir, there’s no one like you. Thank you for giving us Chamkila. @arrahman You’re a legend.”

He concluded by congratulating the entire team, writing, “@kamil_irshad_official Sir, touched our hearts with your lyrics. @castingchhabra Amazing, Pitch Perfect casting. @netflixin Please keep giving us these gems. @artb @sylvesterfonseca @mrsheetalsharma @srustij @dhiman.karmakar @sumanroymahapatra The best team ever. Heartiest congratulations, #TeamChamkila.”

The film, revolving around the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, is currently available to stream on Netflix.

