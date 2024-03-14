Yodha's Sidharth Malhotra opens up on patriotic characters; expresses love for roles like Captain Vikram Batra

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Yodha. Known for his patriotic roles in films like Shershaah and Indian Police Force, Malhotra is again set to be seen in a soldier's role in Yodha. During a recent interview, the actor opened up about his love for patriotic films and 'underdog' characters like Shershaah's Captain Vikram Batra.

Sidharth Malhotra on doing patriotic characters

During a recent press conference held for the film Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra had a conversation with India Today where he talked about his affection towards patriotic roles and added, "I love such characters."

Sharing the example of Captain Vikram Batra, he said, "I think, yes, whenever I read a script and whenever I want to see some character having a graph or a character emerging or uprising."

He further added, "I love underdog characters. And I think it's so interesting to see really relatable, humane underdog characters like Captain Vikram Batra, who was a very regular Punjabi boy from Himachal, from Palampur, who went on to do such heroic things for the country. And I'm sure there are many other army officers whose stories we haven't told yet."

Sidharth mentioned that playing such roles gives him enthusiasm, "When I get to play somebody who's absolutely patriotic, mujhe bahut aacha lagta hai(I like it very much)." He also expects people to give the same love to Yodha as they have given to Shershaah.

About Yodha

Speaking about the story of Yodha, following the hijacking of a passenger plane by terrorists, an off-duty soldier on board formulates a tactical plan to overcome the hijackers and guarantee the passengers' safety amidst the challenges arising from engine failure.

The movie also boasts the presence of actresses Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in significant roles. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is set to hit the big screens on March 15, 2024.

Apart from Yodha, Sidharth will reportedly collaborate with the Maddock production Spider, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, followed by the real-life story with Meghna Gulzar for Junglee Pictures.

