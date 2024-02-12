Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma all praise for 12th Fail; this is how new dad Vikrant Massey reacted

The 2023 release 12th Fail has garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics alike, solidifying its position as one of the most beloved films of recent times. The movie's compelling storyline and powerful performances have captivated viewers, earning praise from numerous celebrities as well. The latest addition to the chorus of acclaim is Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, who took to praising the film. Lead actor Vikrant Massey, who recently embraced fatherhood, has also reacted to Rohit's appreciation.

Rohit Sharma praises Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail

During a recent interaction with Mandira Bedi at an event, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about his recent binge-watching habits or the shows/movies he wishes to see but hasn't had the chance yet. In response, Rohit mentioned the Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail, expressing his admiration for the film. He remarked, "I watched a movie called 12th Fail. It was a very good movie."

Additionally, Rohit revealed his fondness for comedy movies and those based on true events, shedding light on his diverse cinematic preferences.

Vikrant, who recently celebrated the joy of parenthood with the arrival of a baby boy with his wife Sheetal Thakur, couldn't contain his excitement upon hearing Rohit's praise for 12th Fail. In response to a fan-shared video on Twitter capturing the cricketer's comments from the event, Vikrant expressed his delight with a series of emojis. Among them were the monkey covering eyes, heart eyes, and a red heart emoji, conveying his gratitude and happiness for the recognition of his work.

