Indian Police Force: Kiara Advani 'binge watches' show ft Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra stand out as one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. Despite maintaining a certain level of privacy, they don't hesitate to openly express their love and support for each other. Recently, as Sidharth made his debut on the OTT platform with Rohit Shetty's show Indian Police Force, portraying the role of a fearless cop, Kiara, being a proud wife, wholeheartedly rallied behind him.

The much-anticipated show has just been released, and Kiara, being the supportive partner she is, wasted no time in ensuring she watched all the episodes ASAP.

Kiara Advani kicks off the weekend watching Indian Police Force

On January 19, Rohit Shetty's latest creation, Indian Police Force, graced Amazon Prime Video with stellar performances by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi. Early reviews suggest a positive reception from those who've already tuned in. Kiara Advani, ever the doting wife, couldn't contain her excitement for hubby Sidharth's debut web series.

Choosing not to delay the experience, she embarked on a binge-watching marathon, consuming all the episodes in one go. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara shared her weekend plans, beginning with immersing herself in the series. Take a look:

Advertisement

About Indian Police Force

Led by the visionary Rohit Shetty, who takes on the roles of both creator and director alongside Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force emerges as an enthralling seven-episode series filled with adrenaline-pumping action. This cinematic gem serves as a heartfelt homage to the steadfast dedication, selfless service, and unwavering patriotism exemplified by Indian police officers nationwide.

Confronted with imminent peril, the series intricately crafts a gripping storyline. Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra immerse themselves in the turmoil, epitomizing an unwavering sense of patriotism to protect the city from looming dangers.

Remarkable as Rohit's first venture into digital direction, the series features an outstanding ensemble cast. Isha Talwar, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo assume pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Indian Police Force song Bairiyaa Re OUT: Sidharth Malhotra-Isha Talwar's chemistry soars in love anthem