Indian Police Force song Bairiyaa Re OUT: Sidharth Malhotra-Isha Talwar's chemistry soars in love anthem

Rohit Shetty's upcoming series, Indian Police Force, has captured the spotlight as one of the most anticipated and talked-about shows right from its announcement. Renowned for his cop-centric blockbusters like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Shetty is now making his foray into the world of web series, expanding the boundaries of his cop universe.

The series boasts a compelling mix of the right ingredients, including an impeccable cast, high-octane action, gripping thrills, and a sprinkle of emotions. Recently, the release of the first song, Bairiyaa Re, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Isha Talwar, has added a romantic dimension to the much-anticipated series.

Indian Police Force song Bairiyaa Re encapsulates the spirit of blossoming love

In Bairiyaa Re, Sidharth Malhotra and Isha Talwar are portrayed as deeply enamored with each other. Their chemistry is not of the scorching kind but rather heartwarming, reflecting the tender nuances of a blossoming love. It captures the essence of those initial stages of love— filled with flutters, shy glances, eager anticipation, and the delightful sleeplessness that accompanies it.

Set against picturesque backdrops, the duo dons simple yet striking outfits that seamlessly contribute to the romantic ambiance. Crafted as a love anthem, this musical masterpiece is brought to life by the soulful vocals of Vishal Mishra, orchestrated by Akashdeep Sengupta, and adorned with poetic lyrics by Siddhesh Patole.

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force comes to life under the creative helm of the prolific Rohit Shetty, who assumes the roles of both creator and director alongside Sushwanth Prakash. This marks Shetty's inaugural venture into the digital realm, introducing a fresh facet to his illustrious career dominated by a string of blockbuster action films. The formidable cast includes Sidharth, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar.

Set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024, the series holds the promise of an intriguing amalgamation of Shetty's trademark action-packed storytelling.

