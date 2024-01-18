Indian Police Force star Vivek Oberoi opens up on dealing with depression; shares advice for younger self

Vivek Oberoi is one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. His natural acting skills melt everyone's hearts. The actor is currently gearing up for the thriller series Indian Police Force. Ahead of the release, the actor opened up about dealing with pressure, stress, and depression in a new interview. Vivek also admitted that he wasted his time on stress while sharing advice for his younger self.

Vivek Oberoi says he suffered from depression after people said his career was over

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Vivek Oberoi was asked to share a piece of advice he would like to give to his younger self. The actor replied, “My advice to him would be ‘Don’t take stress about anything and when you feel that it is the end of the world, it is not because everything is transient. Nothing is permanent. Today there is success, tomorrow it is gone. Chill, relax and enjoy.”

He admitted that he had wasted time taking stress and pressure and "slipped into depression." Vivek also shared that his mental health was very bad at that time when he dealt with a lot of issues. When people told him that his career was over he was under very much stress. "I thought I had just started, how can it end," added Vivek.

The actor further added that he has now stopped taking stress. Expressing his gratitude towards God, Vivek said that with God’s grace, the work he gets is more than the work he can do. He also admitted that he has to reject things because sometimes it doesn’t suit him as an actor or it doesn’t challenge him as an actor.

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. Sidharth takes on the character of DCP Kabir Malik. He is a daring 'Dilli Ka Launda' (boy from Delhi) with a captivating personality and his dedication to the safety of his nation is unmatched.

Vivek Oberoi takes on the role of Joint CP Vikram Bakshi while Shilpa portrays the character of ATS Chief Tara Shetty.

Meanwhile, directed by Rohit Shetty, the Indian Police Force will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.

