Did you know Akshay Kumar helped Vivek Oberoi during his tough times in the industry? Latter reveals details

Actor Vivek Oberoi cherishes his friendship with Akshay Kumar, highlighting the superstar's support during a career low. Vivek, feeling "depressed" and isolated in the industry, received a surprise visit from Akshay after a call where he poured out his struggles. Facing a perceived industry "boycott," Akshay empathetically listened and provided a practical solution that transformed Vivek's life.

Vivek Oberoi reveals Akshay Kumar helped him during his lowest

During a recent interview with Mirchi Plus, Vivek Oberoi shared that Akshay Kumar approached him during his toughest period and inquired, "What's going on in your life? Tell me about the problems you're facing."

"He allowed me to express myself, to share my struggles and pain. He listened attentively and then offered his support, saying, "I can assist you in developing a positive mindset. There are numerous ongoing shows and you have hit songs. I have a busy shooting schedule, so I won't be able to do these shows myself, but any inquiries that come my way, I'll redirect them to you. You should take them up."

"Who does that! Because of that, I started getting back on stage, fans started cheering, and a good positive energy was around me. My frustration was I was doing hit films, was getting awards, but why was I not getting work. Why was I getting boycotted like this? He didn't say I will stand up with you, fight this war against this lobby. He gave a practical, simple solution, which gave me money, good feeling, love, and a lot of fun,".

Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi opens up on his battle with mental health

In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Vivek Oberoi discussed grappling with mental health challenges and navigating through them. He reflected on the profound impact when both personal and professional aspects of life unravel simultaneously, pushing one towards a dark place. Vivek openly acknowledged his own encounter with the brink of darkness, highlighting the complexities of facing adversities in both personal and professional spheres.

Vivek Oberoi on the work front

Oberoi was last seen in Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Sidharth embodies DCP Kabir Malik, renowned as a courageous and charismatic 'Dilli Ka Launda' (Delhi boy), showcasing unwavering dedication to national security. Vivek Oberoi takes on the role of Joint CP Vikram Bakshi, while Shilpa Shetty portrays ATS Chief Tara Shetty. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series debuted on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi recalls Rani Mukerji starrer Saathiya having no budget: ‘Changed clothes in restaurant toilets’