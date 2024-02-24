WATCH: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra spotted at Mumbai airport; latter's unique 'Not A Towel' lungi grabs attention

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra stand out as one of Bollywood's most adored couples, celebrated for their impeccable fashion sense. While Shilpa's style is well-established, Raj's fashion choices are equally noteworthy, often blending sophistication with a touch of uniqueness. Occasionally, he ventures into avant-garde territory, surprising some and impressing others with his bold selections. Their recent return to Mumbai after attending Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa drew attention, particularly to Raj's unconventional choice of attire, sparking curiosity and admiration alike.

Raj Kundra's unconventional attire grabs everyone's attention

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, turning heads with their distinctive fashion choices. Shilpa looked stunning in a simple yet elegant white and powder blue kurta ensemble, perfect for comfortable travel without compromising on style.

However, it was Raj's unconventional attire that caught everyone's attention. He confidently rocked a black t-shirt paired with a red printed lungi, adorned with a border that clearly stated it wasn't a towel. Despite its unique nature, Raj pulled off the offbeat look quite effortlessly.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's work front

Shilpa Shetty took on the lead role in the 2022 action-comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan. The film follows the story of a laid-back individual who teams up with his diligent sister-in-law to confront a common adversary.

In addition to Nikamma, the actress showcased her versatility in the recently released Sukhee, where she portrayed a Punjabi housewife embarking on a nostalgic trip to Delhi. Her latest project, Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, saw her sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Isha Talwar, demonstrating her ability to tackle diverse roles with finesse.

Meanwhile, Raj, an established businessman, made his foray into acting with his debut film UT 69. Inspired by Raj's real-life experiences during his time in Arthur Road Jail, the film explores gripping narratives drawn from his personal journey.

