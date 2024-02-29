Masti 4: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani reunite for 'OG fun-filled adventure'

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasni are set to reunite once again for the fourth installment of the comedy film Masti. The makers of Masti 4 shared a logo of the film which doubled the excitement for it.

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani's Masti 4 to hit on floor soon

A while ago, Vivek Oberoi took to his Instagram account and shared a logo of the upcoming Masti 4. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Revving up for the ultimate blast from the past! Brace yourselves as we dive back into the OG fun-filled adventure with #Masti4, ready to hit the floor soon! With the super team of A Jhunjhunwala, S. K. Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, and Ashok Thakeria on board as producers, and the lovely Milap Zaveri as our director, we are all set for an epic ride! Let’s bring on the laughter and memories! #BackToTheMasti"

Further details regarding the film’s shoot haven’t been revealed by the team. The three Masti movies were released in 2004, 2013, and 2016, respectively. Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek, and Aftab Shivdasani, the first Masti film also featured Amrita Rao, Genelia D’Souza, and Tara Sharma.

The film’s second part, called Grand Masti, featured Karishma Tanna, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Manjari Fadnis in female lead roles. On the other hand, the third installment, titled Great Grand Masti, starred Mishti, Pooja Bose, and Shraddha Dad in key roles.

Returning to its roots after 20 years, the upcoming film promises to hit the screens with the same timeless humor and mischievous charm that has endeared fans since its first release in 2004. The next part is all about mischief and joy.

Director Milap Zaveri speaks about Masti 4

The director shared his excitement for the film in a press statement. He shared, “At its core, Masti 4 is a celebration of friendship, marriage, mischief, and the undying spirit of laughter. We want to go back to the OG for its essence and bring back laughter with a new story that will resonate while delivering a fresh dose of hilarity and heart.”

