Women's Day 2024: Kajol, Shabana Azmi extend wishes; Kartik Aaryan lauds 'born fighters'

On March 8, 2024, the world celebrated Women's Day, a significant occasion dedicated to recognizing the achievements and resilience of women globally. It serves as a tribute to their invaluable contributions to society, their ability to overcome obstacles, and their role in driving positive change. Amidst the celebration, Bollywood celebrities joined in to honor the spirit of the day. Taking to Instagram, they expressed their heartfelt wishes, paying homage to the remarkable women in their lives.

Bollywood celebrities extend Women's Day greetings

Kajol shared a collection of photos on her Instagram, featuring special moments with her mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, daughter Nysa Devgan, cousin Rani Mukerji, aunt Nutan, and other incredible women who have enriched her life in various ways. She captioned the post, "Happy #womensday to all these amazing women who don’t need a day to celebrate themselves because they’re running their worlds every day. They can and do take a day off when they need it without anyone’s permission! Cheers and kudos to this breed of #badasswomen #internationalwomensday."

Take a look:

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi shared a lovely picture from decades ago featuring herself and her mom having a great time under a waterfall. In the caption, she wrote, "She was such fun! A woman who brought joy to many, was not judgmental, and enjoyed both her work as a theater artist and keeping an aesthetic home! There are very few women like her! Happy Women’s Day, Mum!"

Check it out:

Kartik Aaryan paid tribute to his mom with a heartfelt post, saying, "Women are Born Fighters… Salute to each one of you. Happy Women’s Day."

Vivek Oberoi shared a stunning picture alongside his wife, accompanied by a touching caption: "What would the world be without fierce women? I wouldn’t know, because I am blessed to be surrounded by them. To my beautiful wife, you are my anchor, my confidante, and the heartbeat of our home. An endless urge to admire and hear you out continues eternally. Seeing you manage a world of responsibilities and still smile in awe like it’s nothing is a magical strength only a woman can emulate. Happy Women’s Day to all the women, who color my life with grace and boundless love! #HappyWomensDay #WomenEmpowerment #Blessed #Wife."

Manushi Chhillar expressed her love for her sister Dewangana Chhillar by sharing a series of pictures with her. She captioned the post, "Here’s to my favorite women who inspire me every single day and fill my life with love and joy. #HappyInternationalWomensDay."

Mihir Ahuja, of The Archies fame, paid tribute to the many influential women in his life who have enriched his journey, including his sister, mother, Tahira Kashyap, and Zoya Akhtar. In a heartfelt caption, he expressed his gratitude to each one. he wrote, "To these powerful, beautiful women:

1-2: Thank you, sister, for always being there for me through thick and thin. You're the reason I'm pursuing my passion. Your unwavering support and dedication have been invaluable to me. I love you, sis!

3: To my beautiful mom, effortlessly exuding grace like a true heroine in this video... Words can't express my gratitude for you, Mom. I'm blessed every day to be your son. I love you to the farthest galaxy and back.

4: A big thank you to Tahira Kashyap for giving me my first lead role and being a part of such a sincere and heartfelt project like 'Feels Like Ishq.' It truly changed the course of my career for the better.

5: Forever grateful to Zoya Akhtar. Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime. Your support means the world to me. Love you. #InternationalWomensDay."

