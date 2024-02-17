WATCH: Shilpa Shetty enjoys ziplining with daughter Samisha in Singapore; dubs her 'brave'

Shilpa Shetty is more than just a Bollywood sensation; she's a versatile talent known for her acting skills, captivating dance performances, and impeccable fashion sense. However, her role as a dedicated partner to Raj Kundra and a loving mother to Viaan and Samisha is equally significant.

Recently, the family decided to take a break from their routine and embarked on an exciting trip to Singapore. Today, Shilpa thrilled her fans by sharing glimpses of their ziplining adventure, filled with laughter, joy, and unforgettable moments.

Shilpa Shetty treats daughter Samisha to a ziplining adventure

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently took to her Instagram to post a video of her ziplining adventure with her daughter Samisha on her 4th birthday. The video captures the mother-daughter duo thoroughly enjoying the experience. What's truly remarkable is how courageously the little one embraced the adventure.

Shilpa captioned the post, "Started Samisha's birthday on a HIGH… a really high zipline! Our first ever....Must say, Junior SSK was very brave....#SingaporeDiaries #zipline #VacayDiaries #BabiesDayOut #outdoorfun #grateful."

Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty shares pictures from the fun-filled vacation

On February 15th, the Dhadkan actress gave her followers a peek into their Singapore getaway. Joined by Raj Kundra and their children Samisha and Viaan, the family enjoyed a day of fun at Universal Studios, immersing themselves in the excitement and thrills of the theme park. They also ventured to a restaurant specializing in zero dairy and zero sugar options, showcasing Shilpa's dedication to wellness. Take a glimpse at the joyful moments captured during their unforgettable outing:

Shilpa Shetty's work front

Shilpa Shetty took on the lead role in the 2022 action-comedy Nikamma, helmed by Sabbir Khan. The storyline revolves around a laid-back individual who joins forces with his diligent sister-in-law to confront a mutual adversary.

Beyond Nikamma, Shilpa displayed her versatility in the recently released Sukhee, portraying a Punjabi housewife embarking on a nostalgic trip to Delhi. Her latest project was in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, where she shared the screen with Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Isha Talwar, showcasing her prowess in embracing diverse roles with finesse.

