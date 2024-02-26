Vivek Oberoi thinks Ranbir Kapoor was 'perfect' for Animal; praises film saying 'I was teary-eyed'

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most controversial films of 2023. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. Even though it shattered the box office records, most of the viewers called it 'misogynistic' due to its content and characterization. Several celebrities shared their various opinions on Animal and now Vivek Oberoi did the same in a recent interview. Notably, his father Suresh Oberoi played the role of Ranbir's grandfather in Animal.

Vivek Oberoi praises Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal

During a conversation with Mirchi Plus, Vivek Oberoi was asked about Animal. He said that Ranbir Kapoor has taken it ‘a notch higher’ than his father Rishi Kapoor who was the finest of actors.

The actor said, “When I saw Ranbir in Animal, mere aankhon mein aansoon aagaye (I started crying). I said, ‘Waah kya kaam kiya hai! I thought it was a masterpiece. Despite it not being an emotional film, I was teary-eyed. I am very fond of Ranbir. He is like a younger brother."

He further added that Ranbir is taking it a notch higher and he was blown away by his performance in Animal. Vivek felt nobody would have done the job better than Ranbir. “Ranbir was the perfect actor for the part. He has killed it and I salute him," he shared.

Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi speaks fondly of Sandeep Reddy Vanga

During the same interview, Vivek also praised the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He said that the filmmaker is extremely committed to his work. Recalling the time when he met the Kabir Singh director in Hyderabad and was inspired by his dedication, Vivek shared, "I picked up the call and told him that I loved Arjun Reddy. He came to meet me and we sat and chatted till 4 am in the morning in my hotel room. His commitment is infectious.

The Indian Police Force actor also revealed that the film Arjun Reddy, which inspired the Bollywood version, Kabir Singh, was full of hurdles as many investors backed out and shooting had to be stopped.

“His family was forced to sell their ancestral property to help him complete the film. He was determined that if he couldn’t complete the film, he would die. This kind of single-minded focus and dedication is rare. He took the responsibility of returning what he took from his family in a much larger way,” shared the 47-year-old actor.

Meanwhile, Animal was released on December 1, 2023, and is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Renowned singer Pankaj Udhas passes away due to prolonged illness; family shares statement