Indian Police Force: 6 reasons to watch Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty-Vivek Oberoi’s thriller series

The action thriller series, Indian Police Force, is poised to make its long-awaited debut tomorrow. This gripping addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe is set to hit the OTT platform, featuring powerhouse performances from Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in authoritative police roles.

The trailer, offering a sneak peek into the seven enthralling episodes, alongside the electrifying soundtrack, has sparked tremendous anticipation among viewers. Here are six compelling reasons why you should indulge in a binge-watching session when the show premieres on January 19, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video:

1. Sidharth Malhotra’s action-packed avatar in Indian Police Force

Sidharth Malhotra, acclaimed for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in the 2021 biographical war film Shershaah and his recent depiction of a RAW agent in Mission Majnu, once again steps into the uniform for Indian Police Force.

In this latest venture, Sidharth takes on the character of DCP Kabir Malik, a fearless 'Dilli Ka Launda' (boy from Delhi) with a captivating personality and a sharp sense of style. Unyielding in his dedication to the safety of his nation, DCP Kabir Malik is depicted as someone willing to sacrifice his life for the greater good.

The trailer showcases Sidharth in action, performing remarkable stunts and engaging in intense action sequences, setting the stage for a heroic character that audiences can eagerly anticipate.

2. Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi’s powerful roles in Indian Police Force

Teaming up with Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi bring their talent to the forefront with pivotal roles in the upcoming series.

Shilpa Shetty embodies the character of ATS Chief Tara Shetty, a woman of strength, determination, and formidable power. Her portrayal showcases a hardworking and resolute character, while maintaining a chic and sophisticated demeanor. The trailer offers glimpses of Shilpa engaging in intense hand-to-hand combat scenes, hinting at the challenges and conflicts her character may face.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi takes on the role of Joint CP Vikram Bakshi, a commanding leader with a strong voice. Vikram Bakshi is depicted as someone who issues clear instructions to his team and is not hesitant to venture into the field whenever the need arises.

A stellar ensemble cast, including Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Rishi, and other talented actors, will be seen in key roles in the series, adding depth to the narrative.

3. Indian Police Force’s entry into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

Rohit Shetty's cop universe stands as one of Bollywood's most renowned franchises, boasting a string of beloved films, which are Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Now, the acclaimed filmmaker is set to elevate the cop-verse to new heights by venturing into the digital realm with the show Indian Police Force. This marks Sidharth, Shilpa, and Vivek’s entry into the esteemed cop universe.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, who co-directs alongside Sushwanth Prakash, the series promises to seamlessly translate the filmmaker's mastery in action and entertainment from the silver screen to the small screen.

4. Intriguing plot of Indian Police Force

The series stands as a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery exhibited by the police officers of India, offering a poignant portrayal of their dedication and the sacrifices they endure for the country. It is poised not only to entertain but also to evoke a powerful sense of patriotism.

The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a dangerous enemy, driven by a malevolent desire to harm innocent citizens. However, this antagonist must contend with the Delhi Police, a unit leaving no stone unturned in their relentless efforts to safeguard the nation.

5. Music of Indian Police Force

The soundtrack of the show boasts a collection of three captivating songs, each adding a distinct flavor to the overall musical experience.

The title track, a catchy tune, is composed by the dynamic duo Lijo George-Dj Chetas, featuring vocals by Lijo George himself. This track is set to become an instant favorite, with its infectious rhythm and beats.

Koi Aayat presents an emotional journey through its soul-stirring melody. Composed by Abhishek Arora and Ananya Purkayastha, the heartfelt lyrics by Manoj Yadav are brought to life by the voices of Sukanya Purkayastha, Rakesh Deol, Sudhanshu Shome, and Amey Ghule.

Bairiyaa Re offers a beautiful romantic melody to the mix, composed by Akashdeep Sengupta and sung by Vishal Mishra. Siddhesh Patole's poetic lyrics add depth to the song. The music video, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Isha Talwar, captures the delicate nuances of love and affection between their characters.

6. Larger-than-life action sequences in Indian Police Force

The trailer of Indian Police Force delivered an adrenaline-fueled experience, packed with high-octane action and edge-of-the-seat moments. True to his signature style, Rohit Shetty brings the spectacle of exploding vehicles to the small screens, promising a visual feast of explosions, intense chases, hand-to-hand combat, and gripping fight sequences.

This marks the extension of Shetty's larger-than-life action prowess to the OTT space, ensuring that viewers can expect nothing short of a cinematic spectacle on their digital devices.

