10 Best Rani Mukerji movies highlighting her exceptional acting skills

Rani Mukerji stands as one of the most beloved actresses in Indian cinema. Since her Hindi debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat in 1996, Rani has graced the silver screen with a multitude of commercially successful and critically acclaimed films, solidifying her status as the queen of hearts. As anticipation builds for her future projects, let's take a moment to explore some of the finest Rani Mukerji movies that showcase her remarkable acting prowess.

10 Best Rani Mukerji movies to entertain you:



1. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 13 mins

2 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta

Rani Mukerji, Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta Director: Ashima Chibber

Ashima Chibber Writer: Sameer Satija, Ashima Chibber, Rahul Handa

Sameer Satija, Ashima Chibber, Rahul Handa Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, one of Rani Mukerji’s latest movies, weaves the narrative of an Indian woman residing in Norway with her family. The film delves into her legal battle against Norwegian authorities as she endeavors to reclaim custody of her children.

2. Mardaani (2014)

Running Time: 1 hour 53 mins

1 hour 53 mins IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Action/Crime Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jisshu Sengupta

Rani Mukerji, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jisshu Sengupta Director: Pradeep Sarkar

Pradeep Sarkar Writer: Gopi Puthran

Gopi Puthran Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Mardaani, hailed as one of the best Rani Mukerji movies, viewers are introduced to Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, a committed officer within the ranks of the Mumbai Police force. She tirelessly pursues her mission to dismantle a child trafficking syndicate rooted in the heart of Delhi.

3. No One Killed Jessica (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 11 mins

2 hours 11 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Myra Karn

Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Myra Karn Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Raj Kumar Gupta Writer: Raj Kumar Gupta

Raj Kumar Gupta Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

No One Killed Jessica, a highly acclaimed Rani Mukerji movie, unravels the gripping true tale of Jessica, a model whose life is tragically cut short by the son of a powerful politician. In a quest for justice, her sister joins forces with Meera, an investigative journalist.

4. Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Sports/Comedy/Family

Sports/Comedy/Family Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Habib Faisal

Habib Faisal Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ta Ra Rum Pum is the story of RV, a skilled car racer whose life takes a tumultuous turn following an accident, shattering his once-promising career. Amidst adversity, his wife and children become his beacon of hope and resilience.

5. Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 50 mins

2 hours 50 mins IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Crime

Comedy/Drama/Crime Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan Director: Shaad Ali

Shaad Ali Writer: Aditya Chopra, Jaideep Sahni

Aditya Chopra, Jaideep Sahni Year of release: 2005

2005 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Among the gems on the Rani Mukerji movies list is Bunty Aur Babli. This delightful film traces the journey of two individuals who find themselves drawn to a life of cunning deception, adopting the personas of Bunty and Babli. However, their audacious escapades draw the scrutiny of a relentless police commissioner.

6. Black (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 4 mins

2 hours 4 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan

Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavani Iyer, Prakash Kapadia

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavani Iyer, Prakash Kapadia Year of release: 2005

2005 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Considered one of Rani Mukerji’s best movies, Black unfolds the remarkable story of Michelle, a woman afflicted with deafness and blindness, and her profound connection with Debraj, her elderly and troubled teacher.

7. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins

3 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Veer-Zaara is another jewel on the Rani Mukerji movie list, centered on Veer, an Indian pilot, who finds his heart entwined with Zaara, a Pakistani girl. However, Veer is wrongfully imprisoned for years, and a steadfast lawyer emerges, determined to fight for Veer's rightful freedom.

8. Hum Tum (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 22 mins

2 hours 22 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill Director: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli Writer: Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Anand

Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Anand Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Hum Tum follows the story of Karan and Rhea, who initially encounter each other on a flight. Their lives intersect repeatedly at different intervals, presenting opportunities for unexpected connections to blossom.

9. Saathiya (2002)

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

2 hours 18 mins IMDb Rating: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Genre: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vivek Oberoi

Rani Mukerji, Vivek Oberoi Director: Shaad Ali

Shaad Ali Writer: Mani Ratnam, Gulzar

Mani Ratnam, Gulzar Year of release: 2002

2002 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Saathiya, one of the beloved Rani Mukerji films, chronicles the journey of Aditya and Suhani, who defy familial objections to pursue their love and elope. Yet, their seemingly idyllic love story is soon marred by the realities of married life.

10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

3 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 1998

1998 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

In the timeless classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Anjali finds herself deeply in love with Rahul, her best friend. However, her world is shattered when Rahul falls for Tina. Years later, fate intervenes as Rahul’s daughter becomes determined to reunite him with Anjali.

