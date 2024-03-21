10 Best Rani Mukerji movies highlighting her exceptional acting skills
Presented below is a compilation of some of the best Rani Mukerji movies, highlighting her extraordinary talent and versatility, deserving your time and attention.
Rani Mukerji stands as one of the most beloved actresses in Indian cinema. Since her Hindi debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat in 1996, Rani has graced the silver screen with a multitude of commercially successful and critically acclaimed films, solidifying her status as the queen of hearts. As anticipation builds for her future projects, let's take a moment to explore some of the finest Rani Mukerji movies that showcase her remarkable acting prowess.
10 Best Rani Mukerji movies to entertain you:
1. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 13 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta
- Director: Ashima Chibber
- Writer: Sameer Satija, Ashima Chibber, Rahul Handa
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, one of Rani Mukerji’s latest movies, weaves the narrative of an Indian woman residing in Norway with her family. The film delves into her legal battle against Norwegian authorities as she endeavors to reclaim custody of her children.
2. Mardaani (2014)
- Running Time: 1 hour 53 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jisshu Sengupta
- Director: Pradeep Sarkar
- Writer: Gopi Puthran
- Year of release: 2014
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Mardaani, hailed as one of the best Rani Mukerji movies, viewers are introduced to Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, a committed officer within the ranks of the Mumbai Police force. She tirelessly pursues her mission to dismantle a child trafficking syndicate rooted in the heart of Delhi.
3. No One Killed Jessica (2011)
- Running Time: 2 hours 11 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Crime/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Myra Karn
- Director: Raj Kumar Gupta
- Writer: Raj Kumar Gupta
- Year of release: 2011
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
No One Killed Jessica, a highly acclaimed Rani Mukerji movie, unravels the gripping true tale of Jessica, a model whose life is tragically cut short by the son of a powerful politician. In a quest for justice, her sister joins forces with Meera, an investigative journalist.
4. Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007)
- Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
- Movie Genre: Sports/Comedy/Family
- Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani
- Director: Siddharth Anand
- Writer: Habib Faisal
- Year of release: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Ta Ra Rum Pum is the story of RV, a skilled car racer whose life takes a tumultuous turn following an accident, shattering his once-promising career. Amidst adversity, his wife and children become his beacon of hope and resilience.
5. Bunty Aur Babli (2005)
- Running Time: 2 hours 50 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan
- Director: Shaad Ali
- Writer: Aditya Chopra, Jaideep Sahni
- Year of release: 2005
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Among the gems on the Rani Mukerji movies list is Bunty Aur Babli. This delightful film traces the journey of two individuals who find themselves drawn to a life of cunning deception, adopting the personas of Bunty and Babli. However, their audacious escapades draw the scrutiny of a relentless police commissioner.
6. Black (2005)
- Running Time: 2 hours 4 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavani Iyer, Prakash Kapadia
- Year of release: 2005
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Considered one of Rani Mukerji’s best movies, Black unfolds the remarkable story of Michelle, a woman afflicted with deafness and blindness, and her profound connection with Debraj, her elderly and troubled teacher.
7. Veer-Zaara (2004)
- Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Writer: Aditya Chopra
- Year of release: 2004
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Veer-Zaara is another jewel on the Rani Mukerji movie list, centered on Veer, an Indian pilot, who finds his heart entwined with Zaara, a Pakistani girl. However, Veer is wrongfully imprisoned for years, and a steadfast lawyer emerges, determined to fight for Veer's rightful freedom.
8. Hum Tum (2004)
- Running Time: 2 hours 22 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill
- Director: Kunal Kohli
- Writer: Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Anand
- Year of release: 2004
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Hum Tum follows the story of Karan and Rhea, who initially encounter each other on a flight. Their lives intersect repeatedly at different intervals, presenting opportunities for unexpected connections to blossom.
9. Saathiya (2002)
- Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins
- IMDb Rating: Romance/Drama
- Movie Genre: 6.8/10
- Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vivek Oberoi
- Director: Shaad Ali
- Writer: Mani Ratnam, Gulzar
- Year of release: 2002
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Saathiya, one of the beloved Rani Mukerji films, chronicles the journey of Aditya and Suhani, who defy familial objections to pursue their love and elope. Yet, their seemingly idyllic love story is soon marred by the realities of married life.
10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar
- Year of release: 1998
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
In the timeless classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Anjali finds herself deeply in love with Rahul, her best friend. However, her world is shattered when Rahul falls for Tina. Years later, fate intervenes as Rahul’s daughter becomes determined to reunite him with Anjali.
ALSO READ: 8 inspirational Bollywood movies like 12th Fail to binge-watch