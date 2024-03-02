Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani beam with joy as they pose alongside Rashid Khan

In the midst of the lavish pre-wedding revelries of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, where luxury meets grandeur, Bollywood's crème de la crème and international luminaries have graced the occasion, adding an unparalleled aura of opulence. The electrifying cocktail soirée, coupled with Rihanna's captivating performance, has heightened the splendor of the event.

Amidst this dazzling affair, pictures have emerged featuring the power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, exuding their charm alongside Afghan cricket sensation Rashid Khan.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Rashid Khan pose together

Over the weekend, Rashid Khan treated his Instagram followers to a picture featuring none other than Bollywood's beloved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Dressed to impress, the trio exuded sheer elegance and charm, with Rashid and Sidharth rocking dapper black and white attire while Kiara mesmerized in a jaw-dropping black gown accentuated by a plunging neckline. Her sleek bun added an extra dash of sophistication to her already stunning look.

As they flashed radiant smiles for the camera, they effortlessly encapsulated the essence of celebratory vibes, making for a picture-perfect moment that left fans buzzing with excitement. Rashid aptly captioned the post, "Weekend vibes with @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani." Take a peek:

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

Sidharth recently appeared in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, portraying a cop alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Upcoming projects include Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

On the other hand, Kiara is set to make a splash in the Telugu film industry with Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. Additionally, she is poised to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated action-packed thriller War 2, sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR. She also has Don 3 on the horizon, where she will star opposite Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani dazzle in style as they attend party in Delhi; PICS go viral