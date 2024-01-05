Indian Police Force Trailer: Kiara Advani can’t stop gushing over ‘Dilli Ka Launda’ Sidharth Malhotra

The long awaited trailer of Rohit Shetty’s OTT directorial debut, India Police Force, was released just a while back. Ever since the trailer has been unveiled, it has already stirred the internet. The web show stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, fans have been heaping praises on the trailer, Sidharth Malhotra’s lady luck Kiara Advani also couldn’t stop gushing over.

Kiara Advai reacts to Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra

Today, on December 5, a while back, the trailer of highly anticipated web-show, Indian Police Force has been released. In the trailer, the lead trio looks extremely fierce and impressive. While several appreciations for the forthcoming show have been pouring in from all sides, Sidharth Malhotra’s loving wife, Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram story and reacted to her husband’s work.

The actress shared the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote, “Dilli ka launda (accompanied by heart-eye emoji)”.

Take a look:

About the trailer of Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty who is known for delivering power packed Singham franchise is now venturing into the OTT world with hard core action, Indian Police Force. The trailer which was dropped a while back promises to give an adrenaline rush with its impactful dialogues and action packed scenes featuring the trio- Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.

From the trailer itself, the story is woven around three Delhi cops who are at loggerheads with powerful criminal forces. Keeping the Rohit Shetty element intact, the trailer offers the hit-maker’s trademark moments of cars crashing and flying in the air, as well as guns blazing. Thus, it would be safe to say that yet again Singham Again director has managed to infuse excitement amongst the audiences.

About Indian Police Force

The much buzzed Indian Police Force is created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The web-show marking the OTT debut of the director, the show apart from the lead trio also stars Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar amongst others in important roles.

The series is set to premiere from January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. So far, the series has generated a lot of buzz due to its promos and trailer.

