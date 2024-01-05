Indian Police Force Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty are gun-blazing cops in power-packed series

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful filmmakers in Bollywood. He is known for his high-octane action flicks like Simmba, Singham, and Sooryavanshi among others. The director is now making his foray into OTT with the action cop web series Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. Recently, its makers released its much-awaited trailer on the internet.

Indian Police Force trailer released

Today, on December 5, the highly anticipated trailer of Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force dropped on the internet. The well-edited trailer is filled with several exciting dialogues and action-packed scenes from the series featuring its actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. It follows the story of three Delhi cops who are at loggerheads with powerful criminal forces. The trailer has the trademark Rohit Shetty moments of cars crashing and flying in the air as well as guns blazing. Overall, it manages to generate excitement for the show.

Check out the trailer!

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force is created by Rohit Shetty and directed by him and Sushwanth Prakash. It marks the digital debut of the Simmba helmer, who has established himself on the celluloid in the action genre. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar. The series is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. So far, the series has generated a lot of buzz due to its promos and trailer.

Sidharth's last outing was the espionage thriller film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film met with mixed critical response. Apart from the Indian Police Force, he will be next seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film will be released in March this year.

Rohit, on the other hand, had directed the comedy film Cirkus with Ranveer Singh which was based on William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. It failed to do well both critically and commercially. The director is also shooting for Singham Again with Ajay Devgn which is a part of his shared cop universe. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and appearances from Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone.

Shilpa was last seen in the slice-of-life comedy film Sukhee. The film was well-received by critics. She is also doing a Kannada film called KD which is directed by Prem. It stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role.

Shilpa Shetty on working with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi

Back in December, Shilpa Shetty conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram to talk to fans. One fan questioned her about her experience of working with Sidharth and Vivek on the web series. She said: "It was a wonderful experience. My first outing with both actors Sid and Vivek."

"Both are so different—Sid kaam se kaam rakhta hai (Sid keeps to himself). But what you see is what you get with him, and I love that quality about him how he is able to just switch on and switch off," she further added.

Talking about Vivek, she said that the two have known each other for years. She concluded by saying that one commonality between both these actors is that they deliver what is asked of them.

