PIC: Priyanka Chopra offers aww-so-cute glimpse of daughter Malti Marie enjoying sunny day out

Priyanka Chopra is a widely acclaimed actress who has carved her niche globally. While she was at the top of her career in Bollywood, she made a switch to Hollywood and has been spreading her magic internationally alike. On the personal front, she is a doting mother to Malti Marie. It won’t be wrong to say that she is completely in awe of her little one, as she never ceases a chance to share adorable moments of her on the internet. Now, yet again, the actress dropped a cutesy glimpse of her little daughter.

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie enjoys a bright sunny day

Today, on April 16, a while back, Priyanka Chopra hopped onto her Instagram handle and shared a cutesy glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie. In the photo, the face of the little one was partially visible as she enjoyed a bright sunny day with her mother. The little kiddo donned a jute cap and looked too cute for words in a floral outfit paired with a peacock pendant.

The photo was seemingly clicked on the sets of Heads of State, with the similarity in flooring with the pictures shared earlier.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra's life 'lately' in France

A few days ago, Priyanka gave an insight into what her life in France has been like. The series of pictures included a glimpse of the sets of Heads Of State and a photo of the actress going through the script of The Bluff as well.

Chopra also shared adorable pictures from her quality time with her daughter on the sets. The glimpses were a clear testament to the actress fulfilling her motherly role while juggling her professional commitments.

The post shared by the actress read, “Lately,” in the caption, followed by camera, heart-eye, croissant, and ice-cream emoji.

Take a look:

On the work front, PeeCee is currently shooting for Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid among others in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller. Meanwhile, she also announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers.

