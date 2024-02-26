INSIDE PICS: Bhagyashree looks like dream in white saree; poses with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor at birthday party

Veteran star of Bollywood, Bhagyashree celebrated her 55th birthday on February 23. To mark this milestone, several biggies of B-town attended the party hosted in honor of her. A while ago, the actress shared inside pictures from the soiree which was attended by the crème de la crème of Bollywood including Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Nushrratt Bharuccha and others.

Bhagyashree shares inside pictures from her 55th birthday celebration

While actress Bhagyashree has worked in several movies in her acting career, she is still remembered for the romantic musical film Maine Pyar Kiya which marked her debut in the Indian film industry opposite Salman Khan. Days ago, the senior actress celebrated her birthday in the presence of her near and dear ones from the industry. Taking to Instagram, the actress also gave a peek into the star-studded gala which was attended by many B-town biggies.

The photo album opens with the birthday girl posing lovingly with her ladies. Let’s just take a moment to appreciate the beautiful and elegant white saree with pearl detailing that made her look like a dream. She posed with her husband Himalaya Dasani, son Abhimanyu Dasani, and daughter Avantika Dassani in the following picture. She was also delighted to host her dear friend, actress Madhuri Dixit who looked stylish in a black outfit that she layered with a maroon leather jacket.

Advertisement

In the next image, we see her flaunting her million-dollar smile with actor Sanjay Kapoor, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, singer Amaal Mallik, and many others. Sharing the images, she penned, “Friends & family celebrations galore!”

Take a look:

Bhagyashree opens up about her battle with depression

The popular actress was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein she spoke about going through a rough patch in her life and dealing with depression. She said that somewhere in between her life, she lost belief in herself. With her husband and kids busy with their lives, she felt an emptiness. “I started questioning myself on who I am, what do I really like, what makes me happy, what makes me smile,” she divulged. However, it was her daughter who helped her get through the phase.

ALSO READ: Jiya Shankar gives sneak peek into Bhagyashree's 55th birthday party; latter looks gorgeous in white saree