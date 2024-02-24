Jiya Shankar gives sneak peek into Bhagyashree's 55th birthday party; latter looks gorgeous in white saree

It was party time in the entertainment industry as Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan turned fifty-five. To mark her birthday, she hosted a splendid bash attended by numerous celebrities, including the Indian television actress Jiya Shankar.

Jiya Shankar's post gives a sneak-peek into Bhagyashree's birthday party

Known for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Jiya Shankar recently shared on her Instagram the pictures from Bhagyashree's birthday bash. The pictures offered a peek into the fun and frolic of the night. The actress extended her warm wishes to Bhagyashree on her special day and wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday @bhagyashree.online maam” She shared a picture of herself standing with Mahima Makwana, Bhagyashree, and the latter's daughter.

Jiya Shankar and Mahima Makwana at Bhagyashree's birthday bash

The birthday bash was a grand affair with celebrities in attendance. Jiya Shankar made an entrance in a long red sleeveless gown, her elegant attire turning many heads. Mahima Makwana was no less striking in a cream sleeveless long bodycon gown that accentuated her curves. Mahima shared images of herself with Bhagyashree, captioning them, “Happy happy birthday @bhagyashree.online ma'am.”

Celebrities at Bhagyashree's birthday bash

The party was graced by many celebrities including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nusrrat Bharuccha, Gauahar Khan, Maniesh Paul, Sanjay Kapoor, etc. Avantika Dassani, Bhagyashree's daughter also posed with Jiya Shankar and Mahima Makwana at her mother’s birthday bash.

The Naagin actress Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir also attended Bhagyashree's birthday party. The two are BFFs, and Sheeba wished Bhagyashree in a unique style. She posted several pictures with Bhagyashree and captioned them, "Countless memories, endless laughter, a lifetime of adventures, laughing till our stomachs hurt. Here's to months that turned into years and friends who turned into family. Forever thankful for my best friends. Happy birthday, gorgeous girl - stay 'forever young' and shine bright always." Bhagyashree replied, "Oh my God, the cutest pictures and so many memories... so true... and we have to make many more together. Love you, darling."

Jiya Shankar has appeared in Pishachini, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, Virgin Bhasskar, and more. Meanwhile, Mahima Makwana featured in Young Dreams, Shubharambh, Adhuri Kahaani Humari, Balika Vadhu, Miley Jab Hum Tum, among others.

