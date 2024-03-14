Ira Khan drops unseen PICS from her wedding as she wishes ‘soon-to-be old man’ Aamir Khan on his birthday

One of the most loved Khans of B-town, Aamir Khan, celebrates his 59th birthday today, March 14. To wish him on his birthday, his daughter Ira Khan shared a photo album of all the wonderful and happy memories she created with her father during her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. She also penned a sweet and funny note for him. Read on!

Ira Khan wishes Aamir Khan with cute photos on his birthday

Aamir Khan and Rohit Shetty are two incredibly talented artists who were born on the same day, March 14. As the Awwal Number star celebrated his 59th birthday, his dearest daughter, Ira Khan, decided to wish him a message soaked with wit and humor. Taking to her Instagram, Ira posted multiple photos that showcased the special bond she shared with her father.

Calling Mr. Perfectionist ‘soon-to-be old man’, she penned, “Hi. Happy Birthday. I was thinking about how you keep messing up my hair… and then I remembered that you’ve been doing that since I was 5!!! With all the boycuts. Love you lots, soon-to-be old man.”

Take a look at her post:

The album opens up with a heartwarming image of the PK actor adjusting the hair accessory of his daughter as she sat down to get married to the love of her life, celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. Next up, we see the proud and emotional father planting a sweet kiss on Ira’s forehead. The following frame captures the pure love that the daughter and father share. There was another special picture of the celebrated actor, almost in tears, as he walked Ira down the aisle. From posing in a black tuxedo to having fun with a cigar, the photo album is all things love.

On his birthday, actress Kajol extended her warm wishes to him by dropping a BTS photo from their film Ishq, which also starred Ajay Devgn and Juhi Chawla. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Happy Birthday #aamirkhan. May your birthday be as extraordinary as your talent.”

Take a look:

The actor, who is currently shooting for his next film titled Sitare Zameen Par, celebrated his birthday with the cast of Laapataa Ladies in the presence of the paparazzi. The comedy-drama film is directed by his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, and co-produced by him.

