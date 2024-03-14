WATCH: Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday by cutting cake with paps; Kiran Rao, cast of Laapataa Ladies join

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan has graced audiences with a number of cinematic gems throughout his illustrious career, including iconic films like Lagaan, 3 Idiots, Dangal, and many others. Today, as Aamir celebrates his 59th birthday, he marked the special milestone by cutting a cake in the presence of the paparazzi. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Kiran Rao and the cast of their collaborative project, Laapataa Ladies, joined in the festivities, making the occasion even more memorable.

Aamir Khan cuts birthday cake with paps and team of Laapata Ladies

Today, on March 14, as Aamir Khan celebrated his 59th birthday, he shared a heartwarming moment with the paparazzi. Dressed in a casual black t-shirt and denim jeans, he expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love before cutting into a large chocolate cake. As the chorus of “Happy Birthday” filled the air, Aamir graciously shared the joy by feeding cake to Kiran Rao and the actors of their recent film, Laapataa Ladies - Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, and Pratibha Ranta, all of whom joined in the festivities.

Aamir Khan on his work plans for future

Last month, during a conversation with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Aamir Khan expressed his dedication to taking on substantial acting projects in the years ahead. Detailing his plans for the next 8-10 years, he underscored his commitment to actively participating in both acting and production ventures. Aamir revealed his aspiration to ensure that at least one film of his as an actor releases every year.

Moreover, Aamir shared his vision for his production house, stating, “And as much as possible throughout the year, I want to produce all the good stories I come across because I want Aamir Khan Productions to become a platform for new talent."

Talking about the recently released film Laapataa Ladies, the comedy drama is helmed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan along with Jyoti Deshpande. Presented by Jio Studios, it features an ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. The film, released on March 1, narrates the tale of two lost brides.

