Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Udaipur Wedding: Dress rehearsals underway before couple’s big day-PIC

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who had a registered marriage in Mumbai on January 3, are all set to celebrate their union in a traditional wedding in Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on January 7, leading up to the exchange of vows, which will take place this evening. But ahead of their Udaipur wedding, Ira, Nupur and their guests had a wedding rehearsal during which they had a run-through of the ceremony.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s ‘dress rehearsals’ before their Udaipur wedding

Guests present for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities have been sharing inside glimpses of the functions. This morning, one of the guests shared a picture as Ira, Nupur, and other guests had a dress rehearsal, a few hours before the couple’s wedding. In the picture, Ira, Nupur, Zayn Marie, Mithila Palkar, and others are seen standing in a line on a raised platform, with a stunning view of the hills behind them.

“Dress rehearsals- just look at the beautiful shadow, clouds and hills behind the lovely Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare,” read the caption. Check out the picture below!

Meanwhile, this morning, groom Nupur Shikhare was also seen having a discussion with his friends as they enjoyed tea and breakfast. The picture shows the beautiful hills in the background. Nupur was seen dressed in an all-black outfit. “Intense discussions and what a gorgeous backdrop,” read the caption.

Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding

Ira and Nupur's wedding festivities in Udaipur began with a welcome dinner on January 7, followed by a mehendi ceremony and pajama party the next day. The Sangeet ceremony was held last evening, and the couple will exchange vows today, at 4 pm. A dinner will be held for guests, concluding the 4-days festivities in Udaipur.

Post this, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will reportedly host a wedding reception in Mumbai. As per a report in India Today, it will be attended by Aamir Khan's friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker and Juhi Chawla, and many others.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur Wedding: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao-Azad sing at sangeet; newlyweds look all things elegant; WATCH