Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Venue, grand reception to Maharashtrian rituals; all about couple’s big day

The new year has commenced, and it brings forth a spectacular celebration in the form of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan's wedding. Known for her advocacy for mental well-being, Ira is set to embark on the journey of marital bliss with her beau, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. The adorable couple, often showcasing their love on social media, officially got engaged in 2022 and is currently immersed in the joyous pre-wedding festivities.

Various reports have surfaced, unveiling intriguing details about their impending nuptials scheduled for January. Here is a comprehensive report encompassing everything known about their upcoming wedding.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding date

Some time ago, in an interview with News18, Aamir Khan joyfully confirmed the wedding of his daughter, Ira Khan, to Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. Adding to the confirmation, Ira herself shared glimpses of the wedding invitations on her Instagram, solidifying the date of this grand occasion as Jan 3.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding venue

According to a report from the aforementioned portal, certain wedding festivities are slated to unfold at the luxurious Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. As of now, the pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing at the residences of both the bride and groom in the city. A glimpse of Aamir Khan's house adorned in radiant lights was also unveiled.

Advertisement

Some of Pinkvilla's sources indicate that an intimate registered marriage is scheduled for January 3, to be succeeded by a reception. Subsequently, the ceremonial wedding rituals are set to transpire a week later in the enchanting city of Udaipur.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding traditions

It seems that the couple is embracing their wedding traditions with a touch of Maharashtrian flair, paying homage to Nupur's cultural heritage. Several months ago, they took part in the Kelvan ceremony, a traditional Marathi ritual where the families of the bride and groom invite each other for a meal, exchanging gifts as tokens of love.

In preparation for the Haldi ceremony scheduled for January 2, Ira's mother, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, and other attendees were spotted adorned in traditional Nauvari sarees.

Details about jewelry and food menu for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

Reportedly, the jewelry for the wedding has been sourced from a well-known store in Matunga, Mumbai, renowned for its exquisite traditional pieces and designs.

Anticipated to be a culinary delight, the wedding feast is set to feature an eclectic spread, and showcase the rich flavors of Maharashtrian cuisine.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding receptions

Reports indicate that post the wedding celebrations, two reception parties are scheduled—one in Delhi and another in Jaipur—taking place between January 6 and 10.

Sharing details with the paparazzi, Ira's relative, Faisal Khan, unveiled plans for a lavish Mumbai reception on January 13. This particular event is expected to be a grand affair, dedicated to friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding guest list

The star-studded guest list for the wedding includes not only Nupur's and Ira's families, featuring Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Junaid Khan, and Azad Rao Khan but also prominent figures from the film industry.

As per reports, among the celebrities that might grace the occasion are Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, and others, promising a glamorous and celebrated gathering.

Ira Khan’s puzzle wedding invite to bridesmaids

Ira's approach to inviting her friends for the wedding was both unique and personalized. She opted for a heart-shaped puzzle that posed the question, asking them to be her bridesmaids in a charming and creative manner.

Advertisement

Ira Khan’s cousin Zayn marie might officiate her wedding to Nupur Shikhare

A few months ago, Ira's cousin Zayn Marie shared a delightful update on her Instagram, announcing that she had become ordained. Accompanied by a picture with the soon-to-be-married couple, she playfully captioned, "She's a hot priest!!! I Can't wait to marry you two.”

Disclaimer: Some particulars mentioned in the article are reported by Pinkvilla’s sources and News18. We take all efforts to share possible accurate details, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all unconfirmed. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

ALSO READ: PICS: Newly married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram exude elegance at wedding reception