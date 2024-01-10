Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur Wedding: Aamir Khan grooves to Bachna Ae Haseeno; groom romantically serenades his beautiful bride

Aamir Khan set the dance floor ablaze at the sangeet of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. The groom showcased his dance moves alongside his squad and serenaded his lovely bride with a beautiful song!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Jan 10, 2024  |  10:16 PM IST |  5.4K
Picture Courtesy - David Poznic Photography

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, and Nupur Shikhare, is currently immersed in the joyous celebrations of their wedding in Udaipur. Following their registered wedding in Mumbai on January 3, the couple is now reveling in the splendor of a grand traditional destination ceremony with their families and friends at the Taj Aravali Resort.

Commencing on January 7, the pre-wedding festivities paved the way for the highly anticipated exchange of wedding vows on January 10. The previous night marked the vibrant sangeet ceremony, with captivating unseen clips from the event circulating on the internet. In these clips, Aamir and Nupur dance with infectious enthusiasm, and the groom's heartfelt serenade to his bride Ira adds a touch of romance to the celebration.

Aamir Khan dances at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's sangeet

At the sangeet ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, Aamir Khan, donned in a traditional ensemble, unleashed his dancing spirit, setting the dance floor on fire. A viral clip captures the jubilant father grooving with enthusiasm to the beats of Bachna Ae Haseeno and Guru Randhawa's Kaun Nachdi, surrounded by friends and family. It's a lively moment worth watching:

Additional videos making rounds on social media capture Nupur flaunting his dance prowess on stage with his squad, effortlessly grooving to the iconic track Wo Ladki Hai Kahan from the movie Dil Chahta Hai. His impressive dance moves take center stage, stealing the spotlight.

In another heartwarming moment, Nupur is seen serenading Ira with the beautiful song Tum Ho Toh from the movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The duo shares a sweet hug on stage, contributing to the emotional ambiance. Notably, the thoughtful song choices add an interesting touch—one from Aamir Khan's film and another from Ira's cousin Imran Khan's. Don't miss out on these captivating and sentimental moments:


Explore a glimpse of the festivities with some inside pictures from this joyous night. From the bride and groom to the families and friends, everyone can be seen reveling in the celebrations to the fullest.


Credits: David Poznic Photography, black_kitten_kittu on Instagram
