Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception: Aamir Khan to host over 2500 guests ft Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kapoors

Ira Khan, the daughter of renowned actor Aamir Khan, recently embarked on her marital journey with her beau, Nupur Shikhare. Their opulent Udaipur wedding, spanning five days from January 6 to January 10, was a spectacle of grandeur. The couple had previously formalized their union through a Mumbai registration on January 3.

Adding to the festivities, Aamir Khan is gearing up to host a magnificent wedding reception on January 13. The grand event is anticipated to draw over 2500 guests, promising an extraordinary culinary experience with a diverse spread of different state cuisines.

Aamir Khan is set to host the reception for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare at the NMACC

As reported by IndiaToday.in, Aamir Khan has graciously extended invitations to the who's who of the industry for the upcoming grand wedding reception. The star-studded guest list includes luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, the Ambanis, Kapoors, Bhatts, Deols, and many more, all set to grace the event with their presence. Remarkably, the Ambanis have generously offered the NMACC venue in Mumbai to host this spectacular reception.

Sources suggest that the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) venue is gearing up to welcome a considerable gathering, with an estimated attendance of over 2500 guests. The reception promises to be a glittering affair, drawing in the crème de la crème of the entertainment and business world.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's reception will have a culinary spread ft. nine cuisines

Reportedly, Aamir Khan has curated an extensive array of menus to treat his guests at the grand wedding reception. The culinary experience promises to be diverse, featuring a total of 9 different state cuisines. The Gujarati menu is said to take center stage, offering a delightful array of flavors, complemented by the inclusion of Lucknowi and Maharashtrian dishes.

The actor, known for his humility, has expressed a heartfelt invitation for everyone to attend and shower their blessings upon the newlyweds, considering it the most significant gift. In addition to the sumptuous feast, the actor has also arranged for lively music and vibrant party vibes, ensuring that all attendees have a memorable and enjoyable time at the celebration.