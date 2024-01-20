EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan gears up to start Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore 1947 in February

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir Khan is teaming up with RS Prasanna for a social dramedy titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Soon after, we reported that the actor has cast Genelia D’Souza (Deshmukh) to play the female lead. In the same time frame, Aamir Khan announced his maiden collaboration with Sunny Deol on the Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lahore: 1947. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan is all set to take both the films – Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore: 1947 – on floors in February 2024.

Aamir Khan begins Sitaare Zameen Par on February 2

According to sources close to the development, Aamir Khan will start shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par from February 2. “Aamir has been in the prep mode for Sitaare Zameen Par over the last few months and is all set to take the film on floors from February 2. He has finally zeroed down on his look for the film and has done several reading sessions with the ensemble cast. It’s going to be a marathon schedule for Sitaare Zameen Par and the actor has allotted 70 to 80 working days on the film. With a lot of time invested in pre-production, this would be among the fastest films that Aamir would deliver to the audience,” revealed a source close to the development.

Lahore: 1947 to go on floors on February 12

According to the source, the RS Prasanna directorial is close to Aamir’s heart and he has given his best to lock a script that would hit the right emotional note with the audiences. While he is leading the show on Sitaare Zameen Par, his production, Lahore: 1947 also kicks off in February. “Lahore: 1947 is a partition drama by Rajkumar Santoshi with Sunny Deol in the lead. The film goes on floors on February 12, 2024. The set work has already begun in Mumbai to recreate the era gone by. Multiple big sets to recreate India around the partition era are being put up,” the source added.

Advertisement

Lahore: 1947 marks the reunion of the cult director–actor duo of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after a long time. The buzz is, that Aamir has a guest appearance in the film, however, we are yet to get a confirmation on the same.

It's after years that Aamir Khan Productions will have multiple films on floors at the same point in time. Interestingly, the banner has two films slated for release in the first half of 2024 – the Kiran Rao-directed Lapata Ladies and the Sanjay Mishra-starrer Pritam Pyaare. The Perfectionist has already announced the Christmas 2024 release for Sitaare Zameen Par, whereas the date of Lahore: 1947 has been kept under wraps for now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Shaitaan Teaser with Fighter on the big screen