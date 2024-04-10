Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Kun Faya Kun your healing melody too? Know spiritual depth of this gem from Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar

The song Kun Faya Kun from Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar has surely been heard countless times, but have you ever delved into the profound spiritual depths it encompasses? Continue scrolling for an enlightening read.

By Aditya Sagar
Updated on Apr 10, 2024  |  09:03 PM IST |  2.8K
Decoding spiritual layers of Ranbir Kapoor’s song Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar (IMDb)
Decoding spiritual layers of Ranbir Kapoor’s song Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar (IMDb)

Kun Faya Kun - a song that has earned its place in every music lover’s playlist has much more to its narrative. This song was featured in Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 musical drama Rockstar which had Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The soulful track arrives at a place when Kapoor's on-screen character Jordan is thrown out of his house.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

What's the meaning of Kun Faya Kun?

Ranbir Kapoor’s character arrives in Nizamuddin Dargah and while spending time with the Qawwals, understands their music and then practices the same with them. His narrative in the song was not only about absorbing the music but also about decoding life and that’s how Kun Faya Kun was brought into play.

Related Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali REVEALS why he cast Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali REVEALS why he cast Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila
7 of the best movies like Wake Up Sid: Life in a... Metro, Piku and more
entertainment
7 of the best movies like Wake Up Sid: Life in a... Metro, Piku and more

Kun Faya Kun is an Arabic phrase meaning 'be, and it is'. It was taken in reference while creating the now-popular qawwali under the composition of A. R. Rahman. Rahman dedicated this song to Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya upon whom several other masterpieces have already been crafted in the past. For example, the song Arziya from Delhi 6 was also a musical offering dedicated to Auliya.


Diving deep into the spiritual layers of Kun Faya Kun

Kun Faya Kunn finds its mention in Quranic Surah Ya-Sin (36th Chapter verse 82). In the Bible Genesis 1:3 - 2:3, it is mentioned by God that ‘Let there be light’. They both refer to the same event of ‘creation’. Further, in Rigveda’s 129th hymn (10th Mandala) - ‘Nāsadīya Sūkta’ meaning ‘hymn of creation’ talks about a similar thing.

It quotes, “nā́sadāsīn nó sádāsīt tadā́nīṃ.. ā́nīdavātáṃ svadháyā tádékaṃ… tásmād dhānyán náparáḥ kíṃchanā́sa (There was no existence, nor non-existence then. The one that existed, enclosed in nothingness, there was only that one and no other.)” Cut to a line from the song that read, “jab kaheen pe kuch nahin bhee nahin tha, vahee tha, vahee tha, vahee tha, vahee tha”. Got the connection?

That’s the beauty of Imtiaz Ali and the music composers he works with. It would be very rare to find an album crafted by Ali without a deep layer of meaning and substance. Fans like us often ponder over the hidden messages behind his masterpieces, which have become timeless classics.

ALSO READ: 5 Imtiaz Ali movies to watch before diving into Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aditya Sagar

Aditya Sagar is an Entertainment Journalist who holds a true-blue Bollywood heart and has his ears tuned to the

...

Credits: Laksh Maheshwari
Advertisement

Latest Articles