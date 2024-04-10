Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Kun Faya Kun your healing melody too? Know spiritual depth of this gem from Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar

Kun Faya Kun - a song that has earned its place in every music lover’s playlist has much more to its narrative. This song was featured in Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 musical drama Rockstar which had Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The soulful track arrives at a place when Kapoor's on-screen character Jordan is thrown out of his house.

What's the meaning of Kun Faya Kun?

Ranbir Kapoor’s character arrives in Nizamuddin Dargah and while spending time with the Qawwals, understands their music and then practices the same with them. His narrative in the song was not only about absorbing the music but also about decoding life and that’s how Kun Faya Kun was brought into play.

Kun Faya Kun is an Arabic phrase meaning 'be, and it is'. It was taken in reference while creating the now-popular qawwali under the composition of A. R. Rahman. Rahman dedicated this song to Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya upon whom several other masterpieces have already been crafted in the past. For example, the song Arziya from Delhi 6 was also a musical offering dedicated to Auliya.

Diving deep into the spiritual layers of Kun Faya Kun

Kun Faya Kunn finds its mention in Quranic Surah Ya-Sin (36th Chapter verse 82). In the Bible Genesis 1:3 - 2:3, it is mentioned by God that ‘Let there be light’. They both refer to the same event of ‘creation’. Further, in Rigveda’s 129th hymn (10th Mandala) - ‘Nāsadīya Sūkta’ meaning ‘hymn of creation’ talks about a similar thing.

It quotes, “nā́sadāsīn nó sádāsīt tadā́nīṃ.. ā́nīdavātáṃ svadháyā tádékaṃ… tásmād dhānyán náparáḥ kíṃchanā́sa (There was no existence, nor non-existence then. The one that existed, enclosed in nothingness, there was only that one and no other.)” Cut to a line from the song that read, “jab kaheen pe kuch nahin bhee nahin tha, vahee tha, vahee tha, vahee tha, vahee tha”. Got the connection?

That’s the beauty of Imtiaz Ali and the music composers he works with. It would be very rare to find an album crafted by Ali without a deep layer of meaning and substance. Fans like us often ponder over the hidden messages behind his masterpieces, which have become timeless classics.

