Jackky Bhagnani reveals Akshay Kumar finished shooting BMCM despite broken leg: ‘Koi aur actor hota…’

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff fans are definitely in for a treat as the trailer of the much-awaited action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been released today. After a power-packed teaser, we bet the trailer will excite the fans. The film also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar along with the two stars. During the trailer launch event today, producer Jackky Bhagnani opened up about Khiladi Kumar’s dedication.

Akshay Kumar on finishing the film with a broken leg

Talking about the action sequences, Jackky Bhagnani recalled a moment when Akshay Kumar hurt his leg during the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He said, "Sir hurt his leg while shooting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Koi dusra actor hota toh bolta, 'Main packup karunga'. But he finished the whole film with a broken leg."

Akshay Kumar further added, “Maine apne producer ke aakhon mein aansu dekhe, so…”

Akshay Kumar on Manushi Chhilar and Alaya F’s action

During the same event, Akshay Kumar praised his co-stars Manushi Chhilar and Alaya F. The actor quipped that he was surprised watching Manushi do a lot of action in this film. He said, “It really surprised me because I remember Ali and I were discussing whether Manushi would be able to do so many action scenes. But he was absolutely right; Manushi has done great action.”

Akshay went on to say that he has done a lot of action. In the past 23 years, Manushi has taken and beaten a lot. “You guys watch this film, and you'll understand she has done a great job, and Alaya has word of action,” Kumar added.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan brought to you by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films, is both written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The project is financially backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Scheduled for release on April 10th, 2024, mark your calendars for this exciting venture.

