Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Jackky Bhagnani sweetly thanks wife Rakul Preet Singh for making him look stylish

Newly-wedded couple, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh attended the prestigious Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards on Monday. The celebrity couple not only made heads turn at the event, they also won an award for being the Most Stylish Couple. As the couple arrived to take their first trophy after their wedding in Goa, Jackky made sure to make his wife blush by showering her with compliments in front of the audience. Read on!

Jackky Bhagnani makes Rakul Preet Singh blush at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards

At the latest season of Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were presented with the title of Most Stylish Couple powered by Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water. To reward them was acclaimed comedian and actor Javed Jaffrey. In coordinated black outfits, the couple looked stunning as they arrived to pick up the trophy.

When the actor-producer was handed over the mic to give his winning speech, she sweetly said, “I’ll hold the mic for her, she’ll talk” addressing his wife Rakul. After smiling brightly at his comments, she extended her vote of thanks and said, “Hi everyone, I’m going to keep it very short and simple. Thank you so much Pinkvilla for this award. This is our first award together. And the biggest thank you is to the entire team that works behind putting the looks together, including the hair and makeup team. So, lots of love to them, and thank you so much Pinkvilla.”

Take a look:

After the actress concluded, she offered the mic to Jackky. Yet again, he displayed his affection towards her and said, “I think I just look stylist around her, so thank you so much. Thank you so much Pinkvilla. We will make it short because Anil sir is.. jaldi karo (mimicking Anil Kapoor).”

