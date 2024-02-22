Janhvi Kapoor praises sister Khushi Kapoor's 'likable, soft' energy in The Archies; calls her 'internal actor'

Janhvi Kapoor has gradually become one of the most popular Bollywood actors. Since her debut in 2018, the actress has been a part of several successful and acclaimed films. Last year, her younger sister Khushi Kapoor also made her foray into acting with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. In a recent interview, Janhvi spoke about Khushi's performance in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about Khushi Kapoor

In an interview with The Week, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her younger sister Khushi Kapoor's performance in The Archies. She said: “I thought she had a very likable, soft and honest energy on screen. She is an internal actor, not a demonstrative one. I told her there would be a lot of instructions thrown at her for not fitting into a conventional mould."

The Archies also starred Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Aditi Saigal among others. The film is based on the namesake American comic book series and was released in December last year.

Janhvi Kapoor on her LA acting school experience

In the same interview, Janhvi opened up about her experience of studying at the Lee Strasberg Institute in Los Angeles. She said: "I learnt nothing there." She further added, "The thrill of moving to California was in the anonymity it gave me. I was not someone’s daughter for once, and that was so refreshing. But the school’s format was so rooted in Hollywood and approaching its casting agents. I actually realized I am not a method actor".

The actress also expressed that she should have used that time to learn about her country and its people instead.

Workwise, Janhvi was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama Bawaal. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-stars Varun Dhawan. She will be next seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Apart from that, she is also doing the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor is also playing an IFS officer in the much-awaited drama film Ulajh with Roshan Matthew and Gulshan Devaiah.

