Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar Pahariya drops his horse-riding PICS; Ulajh actress, dad Boney and sister Khushi shower love

Romance is brewing between actress Janhvi Kapoor and her beau Shikhar Pahariya. Shikhar often grabs the headlines with Janhvi for their public appearances, whether gracing her film screenings or attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with the actress. They also keep showering love on each other through social media. On August 10, Shikhar dropped a new set of his horse-riding pictures on Instagram, and Janhvi is in awe of them. Her sister, Khushi Kapoor, and dad, Boney Kapoor, also showered love on them.

In the first picture posted by Janhvi Kapoor's beau, Shikhar Pahariya, he can be seen riding a brown horse. The second photo shows him caressing the horse as they share a sweet bond. Shikhar is sporting an icy blue shirt with white trousers. He is also wearing long black boots in the snaps.

Shikhar accompanied his post with a caption, "A horse gallops with his lungs, perseveres with his heart, and wins with his character."

Take a look at Shikhar Pahariya's latest Instagram post:

Janhvi Kapoor liked Shikhar's latest post on Instagram. Her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, also hit the like on his post. Apart from them, Janhvi's sister, actress Khushi Kapoor, dropped a reaction in the comment section.

Khushi posted a raising hands emoji that depicts two hands raised in the air in celebration or excitement. Janhvi and Khushi's dad, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, wrote, "Wow!" in the comments.

Check out the screenshots of their comments below:

Shikhar Pahariya attended the screening of Janhvi Kapoor's recently released film, Ulajh. The couple arrived separately and later left the event together. Meanwhile, Janhvi was also accompanied by her sister, Khushi, and brother, Arjun. The trio even got their pictures clicked by the paparazzi back then.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their affair, Janhvi confirmed their relationship after she arrived wearing a customized necklace that had a connection to her beau. For the uninitiated, she opted for a silver necklace with 'Shikhu' written on it. The couple also made heads turn when they were spotted together at the Ambani wedding last month.

Janhvi was last seen in Ulajh. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the spy-thriller was released on August 2.

