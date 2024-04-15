Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya expresses excitement over her film Mr & Mrs Mahi’s new poster

Mr & Mrs Mahi is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Just recently, the makers of the sports drama, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, announced the postponement of the release date and now, a new poster of the film has been unveiled. Janhvi’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, has expressed his excitement for this upcoming movie, reacting to the new poster.

Shikhar Pahariya reacts to poster of Janhvi Kapoor’s film Mr & Mrs Mahi

Today, on April 15, following the release of the poster of Mr & Mrs Mahi, Shikhar Pahariya took to Instagram to extend his support and showcase his enthusiasm for Janhvi Kapoor’s eagerly awaited film. He shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Finally!” accompanied by three heart-eyes emojis.

For the unversed, rumors about Janhvi and Shikhar’s romance have been in the media for a long time. While the duo has never officially confirmed their relationship, they have dropped hints now and then with their social media banter and frequent trips to religious places.

Recently, Janhvi made headlines when she graced the special screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s film Maidaan. While Janhvi looked stunning in her outfit, her necklace with the word ‘Shiku,’ caught everyone’s attention. It is known that Janhvi refers to her rumored beau by this nickname as she had accidentally revealed it on the talk show Koffee with Karan 8.

Glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s characters from Mr & Mrs Mahi

Earlier today, Janhvi Kapoor and the team of the film shared the poster on their social media platforms. In the image, Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao’s characters, Mahima and Mahendra, faced their backs towards the camera as they cheered for India wearing customized jerseys with their names and the number 7. The tagline on the poster read, “You don’t have to always live your parents’ dream. Live yours…”

Alongside the poster, Janhvi penned in her caption, “They didn’t know they could chase their own dreams, till they met each other. Watch #MrandMrsMahi find their love and their dreams in cinemas on May 31st, 2024!”

More about Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr & Mrs Mahi

Mr & Mrs Mahi, reported to be a cricket drama based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is helmed by director Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. The script has been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma.

A few days ago, filmmaker Karan Johar announced the delay of the film with a heartfelt note on Instagram. Talking about the significance of the movie, Karan stated, “Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams.”

He further revealed, “MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!!!”

Mr & Mrs Mahi is now slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

