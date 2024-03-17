Javed Akhtar reflects on failed marriage with Honey Irani due to alcoholism; ‘If I would've been a sober person…’

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar is one of the most celebrated and legendary members of Bollywood. He is a cynosure to reckon with, courtesy of his immortal melodies written by him. In his personal life, he is married to legendary actress Shabana Azmi. Before marrying Azmi, he was earlier married to fellow screenwriter Honey Irani, with whom he has two kids- Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. In a recent interview, the veteran lyricist confessed that his alcoholism was the root cause of his first marriage’s failure.

Javed Akhtar recalls his failed marriage with Honey Irani was due to alcoholism

In a recent interview with Mojo Story, Javed Akhtar spoke extensively about a personal chapter of his life. He recalled drinking for almost two decades and admitted that had he been a ‘sober’ and a ‘responsible person’, his marriage with Honey Irani may not have ended.

“It was unhealthy, and It was irrational, and it was causing lots of problems to many people. I'm sure if I would've been a sober person and if I was more responsible, perhaps the story would've been different. This (battle with alcoholism) is a part of that failed relationship. She's a wonderful person. She's a very nice person, and I have great respect for her. And that is why today, we're best of friends,” said Javed.

Advertisement

Javed Akhtar on how Shabana Azmi dealt with his alcohol habits

He was further asked about his now wife, Shabana Azmi’s way of dealing with his alcoholism. Responding to the same, Akhtar remarked, “That's her sensibility. Somehow she managed to do it for almost the first 10 years. But then she married the person who was drinking like that, didn't she? (chuckles).”

The veteran lyricist recalled the trigger point of his leaving alcohol was just getting an idea in his mind that if he kept drinking the way he was, he would die in his early 50s. “So, the choice was whether I want to live or I want to drink,” he said. So, it was on July 31, 1991, Akhtar consumed a big bottle of Bacardi only to make a rigid decision not to have it ever again in the future.

On the work front, Javed last wrote the lyrics of the song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki last year, led by Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan sways by the melodious voice of Ed Sheeran as latter sings Perfect during Mannat visit