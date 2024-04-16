Amar Singh Chamkila: Kunal Kemmu lauds Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra; Zoya Akhtar says film ‘truly shines’

One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Amar Singh Chamkila, premiered on OTT last week. Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role in this biographical drama telling the life story of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti Chopra essays the part of his wife, Amarjot Kaur, in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. The film has been receiving rave reviews from the critics and the audiences. Bollywood celebrities including Kunal Kemmu and Zoya Akhtar have also come out in support of the film.

Kunal Kemmu and Zoya Akhtar shower praise on Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila

Kunal Kemmu recently took to his Instagram to share his review of the film Amar Singh Chamkila, which is currently streaming on OTT. He lauded the performances of the leads, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, and appreciated Imtiaz Ali for making this film.

Sharing the film’s poster, Kunal wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Uff!!! What a film (clap emojis). @imtiazaliofficial thank you for making this one exactly the way you did. It lingers within long after you have watched it.”

He continued, "@parineetichopra I'm so proud of you my friend. Kya kaam kiya hai. Thank you for making this incredible film @netflix_in. @diljitdosanjh paaji don't even know what to say about you. You are a supernova and you shine brightest as chamkila. What a performance and that voice is just something else."

Kunal further expressed, “The entire team of chamkila Take a bow you guys should be so proud of this one.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also extended her compliments to the film on Instagram Stories. She said, “This one truly shines @imtiazaliofficial @diljitdosanjh @parineetichopra.”

Hansal Mehta calls Amar Singh Chamkila Imtiaz Ali’s ‘best work’

Earlier, filmmaker Hansal Mehta penned a heartfelt review of the movie Amar Singh Chamkila on his social media. Talking about his fondness for Imtiaz Ali, he stated, “Imtiaz Ali has been somebody I've known from before any of us made our first films. I loved Jab We Met and Rockstar. I’m not a crazy fan like so many others."

He confessed, "Honest admission - I envied his drop dead good looks and craze among women. I’ve also envied his most forgiving fandom among those who loved his recurring themes and films. More on that some other day.”

Coming to the film, Mehta exclaimed, “His latest (his best) #CHAMKILA is not a film. It is an experience. Imtiaz has outdone himself and raced past his own filmography with a film for the ages. The film is magical, audacious, musical, lyrical, poetic, romantic, raunchy, angry, rebellious, hard and soft - sometimes all of these all at once.”

Hansal Mehta also gave a shout out to Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, saying, “It is a feat, his (Imtiaz) best work and perhaps the performance of the year from @diljitdosanjh. This one’s a true blue modern Indian musical from @imtiazaliofficial and @arrahman. Also shout out to @parineetichopra - her fine performance sadly won’t be celebrated enough but this one’s truly her finest.”

In the end, he expressed, “Will watch this at least a few more times. This one’s meant to be savored.”

Amar Singh Chamkila was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024. Other stars including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Sunidhi Chauhan, and more have also appreciated the film.

