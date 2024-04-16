PICS: Ranveer Singh poses alongside Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra in Varanasi; spreads joy as he meets fans

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon made their way to the holy city of Kashi in the early hours of April 14. The duo, who were in town for a fashion show by designer Manish Malhotra, were spotted visiting the renowned Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to offer prayers. Ranveer later took to his Instagram to share the joyous moments of their time spent in the city with his fans and followers.

Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Manish Malhotra radiate happiness as they pose together

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories to share pictures from his time spent in Varanasi. He posted a photo of himself standing in Lord Shiva's temple, wearing a white kurta ensemble, and wrote, "Had a marvellous experience in Kashi! Felt the love of the people and the divine grace of Lord Mahadev. It was a special and memorable day." In another picture, he can be seen striking a happy pose alongside Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra on the banks of one of the ghats. He captioned it, "Blessed and Blissful".

Take a look!

The actor brought joy to his fans as he took the time to meet and greet female fans, youth, and kids, brightening their day. Let's cherish these heartwarming moments:

Check out the other pictures shared by him down below!

Ranveer Singh's professional front

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the eagerly-anticipated Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe, Singham Again. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor among others in key roles. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Ranveer will be occupied with shooting for the film until the April end.

In addition to this, he also has the highly-awaited Don 3 co-starring Kiara Advani. Following Singham Again’s wrap-up, he will shift his focus on preparations for Farhan Akhtar’s project, Don 3, which will involve undergoing look tests and intensive workshops to embody the character.