Maidaan: Javed Akhtar reviews Ajay Devgn's starrer; says sports drama will make ‘every Indian proud’

The much-awaited release day of Maidaan is finally here! Based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, this biographical sports drama, headlined by Ajay Devgn, hit theaters today. While audience’s first reviews are highly anticipated, Bollywood celebrities who attended the recent special screening of the film have shared their thoughts. The legendary Javed Akhtar penned a glowing review, showering praise upon the team.

Javed Akhtar congratulates Ajay Devgn, Boney Kapoor and Amit Sharma for Maidaan

Recently, writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar took to his X (Twitter) account to share his opinion on the film Maidaan. Talking about the significance of the story, he extended his wishes to lead actor Ajay Devgn, producer Boney Kapoor, and director Amit Sharma. He also lauded Ajay’s acting performance.

Javed Akhtar wrote, “I watched ‘maidan.’ It is a true story that will make every Indian proud of our certain national achievements that unfortunately most of us don’t know about. A must watch. Congratulations to producer Boney kapur, director Amit Sharma and to Ajay Devgan who has given a mind blowing performance.”

Notably, Javed Akhtar had attended the special screening of the film, which was held recently in Mumbai. He graced the event along with his wife Shabana Azmi, and also posed for pictures with Boney Kapoor. Other guests present at the screening included Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Pooja Hegde, and more.

More about Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan

Alongside Ajay Devgn, the cast of the movie features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, this true story is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan promises to entertain the viewers on the festive occasion of Eid.

Maidaan has clashed with the action-packed film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy.

