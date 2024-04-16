Kareena Kapoor calls Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra ‘divine’

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are currently basking in the success of Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. One of the highly-anticipated films of the year, it premiered on OTT last week. In the film, Diljit Dosanjh essayed the titular role of Punjab’s legendary musician Amar Singh Chamkila who was known for his record-breaking music. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra portrayed the role of his wife, Amarjot. Ever since its release the film has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike.

Several Bollywood celebrities have also come forward and extended their unwavering support to the film through social media. After Kunal Kemmu and Zoya Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor has offered effusive praise to the film.

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila

Today, on April 16, a while back, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and expressed her views on the Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila. The actress shared an official post shared by Netflix India of the stills from the film featuring both stars. Reacting to it, the actress called it, “Divine” and dropped red-heart and white heart emojis alongside. She also tagged the director Imtiaz Ali and both the leading stars of the film. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi on Amar Singh Chamkila

In addition to this, Kareena Kapoor’s sisters-in-law and Pataudi sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi also expressed their reviews of the film. Both of them heaped praises on the film through their Instagram stories.

Advertisement

Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Congratulations on this beautiful film... @imtiazaliofficial it was such an immersive experience brought to life by @diljitdosanjhs fabulous performance as #chamkila - blown away!!!!”

“@parineetichopra you were a treat to watch. It was a celebration of the life of a legend and I am in love with the album Barrahman! Congratulations to the team.. @netflix_in,” she added further.

Meanwhile, Saba Pataudi expressed, “An experience @diljitdosanjh and @parineetichopra bring the legendary singers story to life! @arrahman lyrics are mesmerizing and @imtiazaliofficial blends it all in a beautiful tale Congratulations (accompanied by red-heart emoji) On @netflix_in”

Take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor's cutest banter on the internet grabs attention

It is worth mentioning that Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor’s bond dates back from their first collaboration for the film, Udta Punjab. Ever since, on various occasions, the two are seen hyping up each other. After stirring the internet at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations with their dazzling performance, Diljit yet again turned heads as he cheered for Bebo.

During his latest concert in Mumbai which was organized on April 13, the singer-turned-actor cheered in front of thousands of fans and drew parallels between Beyoncé and Rihanna. He also gave a shoutout to his Crew co-star as he sang the song Naina from the film and received a roaring applause from his fans. Though the actress wasn’t present at the event, Diljit didn’t miss the opportunity to express his fondness for her on the stage.

He said in Punjabi, "Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena (There can be Rihanna, there can be Beyonce but ours is only Kareena)”

Furthermore, when the video clip of the same reached Bebo, she was also quick to react to it and called herself Diljit’s ‘Fan Girl Foreva.”

Take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen in Crew, led by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan’s the film also had Kapil Sharma in the special appearance. The female led-heist comedy turned out to be a box-office success.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila is a must-watch, thanks to real GOAT Imtiaz Ali