Jigra star Alia Bhatt swears by Pilates and her latest photo from the gym is proof

Alia Bhatt is all set to star in the action thriller Jigra, which is scheduled for a release later this year. She also has a lot of exciting projects lined up in the future. However, the actress, even with her packed schedule, gives immense importance to fitness.

A recent picture shared by Alia’s fitness trainer showcases her dedication to Pilates in the gym. The photo is enough to give you some major workout motivation.

Alia Bhatt kickstarts her workout ‘so early’ in the day

Today, June 20, Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer took to Instagram Stories and dropped a new picture of the talented actress from the gym. Alia’s back and side profiles are visible to the camera. She is seen wearing a black t-shirt with ‘Pilates has your back’ written on it, signifying her love for the exercise. Wearing shorts and with her hair tied up in a bun, Alia engaged in her workout.

The caption of the picture read, “Guess who wakes me up sooooooo early.”

Have a look at the story!

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra gets a new release date

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt announced the new release date of her upcoming movie, Jigra. Alia shared a poster of her look from the film on Instagram, in which she was seen standing on a street with a backpack. She revealed that Jigra has now been postponed to October 11, 2024, releasing during the Dussehra weekend.

Advertisement

The movie is a prison-break story directed by Vasan Bala. Alia will be sharing the screen with actor Vedang Raina, who will be playing her brother. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt under their banners, Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

Alia has already concluded the shooting for Jigra. She is currently preparing for her next film, which will be her entry into the YRF Spy Universe. Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol will be joining the cast.

After that, Bhatt will reunite with her Gangubai Kathiawadi director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for Love & War. The epic, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, is slated for Christmas 2025.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt REVEALS saree was her first choice for Met Gala 2024; ‘That sort of wispy, ethereal, fairylike, timeless feeling…’