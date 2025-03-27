Revealing Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe secrets: 5 fashion brands she turns to for stylish twist

Alia Bhatt has been making waves with her acting skills ever since her debut. Over the years, along with her films, the actress has definitely turned heads with her impeccable taste in fashion. Although the star is often spotted in luxury apparel, she also manages to slay in budget style. Here are some fashion labels she loves and they should surely be on your list as well.

1. Sabyasachi

Sabyasachi needs no introduction and it is no secret that Alia Bhatt loves dressing up in outfits from this label. Especially when it comes to ethnic looks, she will most definitely go for Sabyasachi or Manish Malhotra. For the label’s 25th anniversary, she fashioned a beautiful black saree look and flaunted an absolutely elegant style.

2. Silvia Tcherassi

One of the leading figures in fashion, Silvia Tcherassi is a Miami-based designer. Alia’s love affair with playful prints and geometric patterns is an old one and this label delivers. For one of her popular looks, she fashioned a checkered midi dress in white and yellow and won hearts with the style.

3. Prabal Gurung

Based in New York, Prabal Gurung has been a go-to designer for many Bollywood celebs. Focusing on modern luxury, the label usually features high-end Western apparel and Bhatt loves it. For one of her shoots, the actor picked a pantsuit from the brand. Choosing a vibrant palette with a multicolored blazer and hot red pants, she looked like a true boss lady.

4. Georges Hobeika

Georges Hobeika is a Lebanese designer known for couture and ready-to-wear styles. The label is loved by Hollywood and Bollywood celebs alike and Alia is definitely not immune to it. The diva is often seen in elegant gowns from the brand. One such ensemble is her corseted pink gown, which she slayed like a Disney princess.

5. Lovebirds

Launched by Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna, Lovebirds specializes in sustainable fashion, delivering style with ease and simplicity. One look through the Jigra star’s social media and it is clear that she loves minimal outfits. Opting for just that, she was snapped in a monochrome zipper top and flowy pants in beige.

What do you think of these labels? Would you add them to your wardrobe?